Advancing potato category growth with unified portfolio

Grimmway Produce Group returns to CPMA with a unified presence, bringing its portfolio of potatoes, carrots, and organic vegetables together in one space. The exhibit highlights premium offerings, innovation, and expanded usage occasions to support category growth.

"CPMA is an important platform to connect with our Canadian partners and demonstrate how we're evolving the category," said Drew Callaghan, senior vice president of retail sales. "Bringing our portfolio together allows us to better support retailers with solutions that meet today's shopper needs—from convenience to quality—while helping grow the total business."

Tasteful Selections' Nibbles line delivers on taste, texture, and visual appeal. This year, the brand features Honey Gold, Ruby Sensation, and Sunburst Blend varieties, supported by packaging designed to drive conversion through clear recipe inspiration and meal solutions.

© Grimmway Produce Group

A look at some of the company's products.

In carrots, the company will showcase a full range of conventional and organic offerings, including whole, baby, chips, and shredded formats. Products are available in bilingual packaging tailored for the Canadian market, with organic rainbow carrots providing added visual differentiation. As one of the highest-penetrated items in produce, carrots continue to offer growth opportunities across snacking, cooking, and entertaining.

Cal-Organic Farms will feature more than 65 year-round and seasonal organic vegetables available for export to Canada, including expanded value-added offerings such as dark leafy greens and fresh-cut items that meet increasing demand for convenience.

"We value our partnerships across Canada, and CPMA provides an important opportunity to showcase our organic assortment while continuing to build on those relationships," said Bob Borda, SVP category sales, organic vegetables.

© Grimmway Produce Group

L-R: Drew Callaghan, Bob Borda, Lisa McNeece

The Canadian organic market remains strong, with nearly two-thirds of consumers purchasing organic products weekly. "Canada is a relationship-driven market, and CPMA creates an environment where conversations quickly turn into action," Callaghan added. "It's an opportunity to collaborate with customers and translate ideas into programs that deliver results."

"CPMA brings together the best of the industry in one place," said Lisa McNeece, SVP foodservice & ingredient sales. "We look forward to connecting with partners, sharing insights, and identifying new opportunities to better serve our customers and support continued growth."

The company will exhibit at booth #831, where attendees can experience the portfolio firsthand. Throughout the show, the company's corporate chef will prepare Tasteful Selections Nibbles, offering a live demonstration of product quality, flavor, and versatility.

For more information:

Karen White

Grimmway Produce Group

[email protected]

http://www.grimmway.com/