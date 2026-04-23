Cherry Picked Medley and brand refresh in the spotlight

Pure Flavor® will be at the 2026 CPMA Convention and Trade Show, April 28–30, bringing a product lineup built around flavor, consistency, and a more connected in-store experience. From premium snacking tomatoes to a refreshed brand identity, the company's presence reflects a direction shaped by what Canadian consumers and retailers are asking for.

Leading the showcase is Cherry Picked™, a premium medley of three distinct and complementary cherry tomato varieties, each selected for its unique flavor and visual appeal. The mix combines sweet red Azuca, tropically bright Tiki Tomatoes®, and citrusy OMG Tomatoes®, creating a balanced trio that delivers a unique variety in every pack. Designed for snacking, salads, cooking and elevating charcuterie boards, Cherry Picked gives retailers a versatile option that stands out both in taste and presentation.

"Cherry Picked changes everything you expect from a tomato medley," said Matt Mastronardi, executive vice president, Pure Flavor. "Each variety is hand-selected for flavor, texture, and color to create a mix that doesn't change and is consistently delicious and visually striking. For retailers, it's a product that draws shoppers in and keeps them coming back. It proves that medleys can be flavorful and beautiful, offer a premium eating experience, and exceed expectations in-store."

© Pure Flavor FarmsMastronardi says each variety is hand-selected for flavor and texture.

Cherry Picked will share the spotlight alongside the company's refreshed brand and redesigned packaging. The updated identity creates a more cohesive look across the portfolio, helping shoppers more easily recognize products while reinforcing quality and consistency. The result is a clearer, more straightforward on-shelf experience that supports confident purchase decisions and keeps the focus on fresh produce.

Also featured is the Ontario Grown Organic program, highlighting the company's commitment to locally grown, greenhouse vegetables. With demand for organic produce continuing to rise, this gives retailers a reliable, high-performing option that attracts shoppers and keeps them coming back. Every product is grown in a protected environment to ensure consistent taste, vibrant color, and year-round availability.

Visit the company's team at booth #1111 during CPMA 2026 to experience Cherry Picked and the full lineup of premium, greenhouse-grown produce.

For more information:

Julia Weber

Pure Flavor

Tel: 519-326-8444

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.pure-flavor.com