Coming together to foster connections in produce

Courchesne Larose and Veg-Pak Produce are participating in this year's Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) event, taking place in Toronto at the end of April. This major event represents the largest gathering in Canada dedicated to the fruit and vegetable sector.

The company's presence at the show reflects its commitment to strengthening business relationships and expanding its presence in the market. The CPMA show provides an opportunity to meet with current clients, discuss their needs, and reinforce existing partnerships. These direct interactions are essential for maintaining a high level of satisfaction and for continuously adapting its offerings to market realities.

© Courchesne Larose/Veg-Pak Produce

In addition, the event will allow the company to connect with its suppliers in an environment that encourages dialogue and collaboration. Building strong relationships with supply partners is at the heart of the company's strategy, ensuring the quality, consistency, and innovation of its products.

The CPMA also offers a unique opportunity to establish new contacts, both among clients and suppliers. In a constantly evolving industry, expanding the company's network is crucial for identifying new business opportunities, discovering innovative products, and exploring promising collaborations.

A key aspect of the company's participation will be showcasing the products of its sister company, Veg-Pak, which specializes in food processing. This event provides a platform to highlight its expertise, products, and know-how in the field. Food processing plays an increasingly important role in the fruit and vegetable industry, and the company is proud to bring this dimension of its group to the forefront.

Beyond business meetings, the CPMA offers a rich program of conferences and workshops dedicated to the fruit and vegetable sector. Attending these sessions is a valuable opportunity for learning and inspiration, directly contributing to the continuous improvement of its operations.

© Courchesne Larose/Veg-Pak Produce

Finally, CPMA fosters exchanges with a wide range of industry players, from producers to distributors, as well as experts and innovators. These interactions enrich the company's vision and reinforce its commitment to excellence.

The company's participation in the Canadian Produce Marketing Association show demonstrates its dedication to remaining an engaged, dynamic, and forward-looking player in the fruit and vegetable industry.

Visitors to the show are invited to stop by the company's booth, #503.

For more information:

Courchesne Larose/Veg-Pak Produce

Tel: +1 (514) 525-6381

[email protected]

https://courchesnelarose.com/