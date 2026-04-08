Mastronardi Produce® is gearing up to showcase new innovations in fresh snacking and packaging at the 2026 Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Convention and Tradeshow in Toronto. Visitors to the company's booth will experience two SUNSET® innovations – both submitted for recognition in this year's CPMA showcase categories, along with chef-prepared recipes, tastings, and a firsthand look at what's next for fresh produce.

"CPMA is one of the highlights of our year, and this year we're bringing two innovations to the show," said Paul Mastronardi, president and CEO of Mastronardi Produce. "Pop Its™ snack cucumbers and the SUNSET Tomato Branch™ represent everything we stand for – incredible flavor, thoughtful packaging, and a drive to make produce more exciting and convenient for consumers."

© Mastronardi

Making its tradeshow debut at CPMA, the SUNSET Tomato Branch brings new innovation in packaging and a fresh perspective to the CPMA Packaging Innovation Showcase. These vibrant red micro-grape tomatoes are packaged in an on-the-vine presentation, all housed in a triangle paperboard package. High-end finishes and premium materials signal a luxury experience on shelf. For use in entertaining, charcuterie boards, salad toppings, and elevated everyday cooking, this is a product that transforms the ordinary into something memorable.

Recently launched in Canada, the USA, and the UK, and submitted for this year's Best Snackable Produce Showcase, SUNSET Pop Its cucumbers are snack-sized cucumbers. Measuring up to two inches, these are the smallest SUNSET cucumbers yet.

© Mastronardi

"There's nothing like the energy on the CPMA show floor," said Peppe Bonfiglio, VP sales at Mastronardi Produce. "Our team is excited to put these innovations in front of our partners and let them taste and experience each for themselves."

Show attendees are invited to visit the company's booth, #521, which it says will be full of flavor, innovation, and energy.

For more information:

Amanda Orr

Mastronardi Produce Limited

Tel: +1 (519) 326-3218

[email protected]

https://www.sunsetgrown.com/