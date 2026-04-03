Yellow potato pricing strengthens as Manitoba supply remains strong

Supply of Manitoba-grown potatoes is strong across red, yellow, and russet varieties, with consistent quality and higher volumes than this time last year.

© Peak of the MarketFreshly harvested yellow potatoes are held in the field.

"We're seeing strong supply across all potato varieties," says Pamela Kolochuk, Chief Executive Officer at Peak of the Market Ltd. (Peak). "Volumes are higher than last year, following the challenges experienced during the 2024 harvest."

The crop is sourced from southern Manitoba, where optimal 2025 growing conditions delivered record yields. The season began on time in late August to early September, with a warmer-than-normal harvest supporting strong volumes. Yellow potatoes are expected to run through early June, with red and russet supplies continuing through August.

While the market remains softer year-over-year, pricing for yellow potatoes has strengthened in recent weeks and is expected to continue climbing into summer. Demand is currently strongest for yellows and russets, while reds are moving more slowly than last year.

© Peak of the MarketVolunteers at a Blue Bombers Packing Party help sort and pack over 10,000 lbs of fresh produce for community distribution.

The issue with freight costs

"Freight costs and transportation availability remain our biggest challenges," adds Kolochuk. The company expects steady movement across all varieties in the coming weeks, with additional price strength anticipated for yellows and russets.

These trends will be front and center as the company exhibits at the CPMA Convention and Trade Show in Toronto, April 28-30, marking more than 25 years at the show.

Peak will showcase its core products, including potatoes, while highlighting the growers whose care and dedication brings them from field to table. The booth will also focus on packing capabilities, with sales team members and potato specialist Dr. Tracy Shinners-Carnelley on hand.

© Peak of the Market

Red potatoes in the field.

With more than 80 years of experience, the company markets fresh, high-quality vegetables across Canada and the U.S., supporting over 1,000 Manitoba jobs and contributing more than $130 million annually to the provincial economy.

Attendees are invited to visit the company at CPMA at booth #701. For those not attending the Trade Show, more about Peak including grower stories, product updates, and behind-the-scenes content can be found across its social media channels.

For more information:

Peak of the Market Ltd.

Tel: +1 (204) 632-7325

[email protected]

https://peakofthemarket.com/