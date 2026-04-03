The Endcap of Destiny is coming to Fresh Week 2026

Equifruit is bringing its most notable booth yet to CPMA 2026 (April 28-30, Toronto), and it has a name: the Endcap of Destiny.

At the Metro Toronto Convention Center, the company will invite show attendees to build the ultimate Equifruit banana display: the kind that shatters records, stops customers mid-shop, and makes your boss question if they want your job.

© Marieke Hemmes | FreshPlaza.com

The team from Equifruit.

2026 is officially the year of the Banana Badass. To mark the occasion, the company has reimagined its banana cases, because the most ethical banana in the aisle should also be the most unmissable. The Endcap of Destiny is what happens when Fairtrade conviction meets retail display glory.

"We've spent 20 years proving that Fairtrade is good for farmers, good for retailers, and good for business," said Kim Chackal, VP of sales and marketing and co-owner of Equifruit. "This year at CPMA, we're making Fairtrade bananas impossible to ignore. The Endcap of Destiny is much more than just a banana display, it's a visual values statement."

With growing consumer demand for ethically sourced produce and a proven track record of retail success across North America, the company is coming to CPMA ready to show Canadian retailers why switching to a Fairtrade banana program is a bold move they can make.

Attendees are invited to take a look at booth #638.

For more information:

Georgia Crump

Equifruit

Tel: +1 (833) 511-3247

[email protected]

www.equifruit.com