CPMA announces 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

Paul Catania Jr., president and CEO of Catania Worldwide, has been named the 2026 Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. This prestigious honor recognizes individuals who make significant contributions to the fresh produce industry.

© Canadian Produce Marketing Association

Paul Catania Jr.

Catania Jr.'s achievements and contributions to the produce supply chain make him one of the renowned key industry leaders in Canada. His successful career spans over five decades at his family's business, Catania Worldwide, which was founded in 1929. He has played a pivotal role in carrying forward the company's legacy of hard work, integrity, and commitment to quality, while shaping the Canadian produce industry globally.

Under his visionary leadership, the organization has expanded its operations throughout North America, strengthened its market presence, and embraced innovation while remaining true to the core values established nearly a century ago.

Beyond his business achievements, Catania Jr. is greatly involved in the produce industry. He is widely respected for his mentorship, generosity, and commitment to empowering employees, partners, and future leaders. His quiet philanthropy has cultivated a culture of paying it forward, resilience, and continuous improvement that reflects both his character and the enduring principles of his father Paul Catania Sr. and grandfather Michael Leonard Catania.

© Canadian Produce Marketing Association

Catania Jr. getting a better look at mangoes.

"Paul Catania Jr. is renowned for his decades-long career which illustrates leadership and dedication to support his team in efforts to advance the fresh produce supply chain globally," says Ron Lemaire, CPMA president. "His commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation have not only shaped his family business legacy but also inspired the next generations of produce industry professionals in North America and beyond."

Catania Jr. will be presented with this award alongside other industry members and businesses at the CPMA Convention and Trade Show's Awards Brunch on Thursday, April 30, in Toronto.

CPMA members can learn more about the history of the CPMA Lifetime Achievement award, including a complete list of previous winners, in the Produce + membership directory on the CPMA Community.

For more information:

Micken Kokonya

Canadian Produce Marketing Association

[email protected]

https://cpma.ca/