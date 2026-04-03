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Editorial Special CPMA 2026

From April 1 – 30, FreshPlaza will run an Editorial Special on the upcoming CPMA Convention and Trade Show in Toronto.

The show will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from April 28 – 30, 2026. In addition to a trade show, the event will feature a Retail Tour, networking receptions, a Delegate Breakfast and Lunch, an Annual Banquet Reception, and a Women in Produce Summit.

In the coming weeks, FreshPlaza will keep you up to date on the event. If you are exhibiting and would like to share a press release, send us an email. If you are interested in promoting your company's presence at the event, there are still marketing opportunities available. A banner on the website starts at $515 for a full month and newsletter banners start at $1,270 for a month. Start dates are flexible. Send an email to [email protected] to learn more.

© Marieke Hemmes | FreshPlaza.com

More information about the event can be found at convention.cpma.ca.

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