Canada's berry category continues to grow

Berry Fresh will return to the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Convention and Trade Show in Toronto this year, continuing to strengthen partnerships across the Canadian market. The company supports Canadian retailers with consistent supply and premium, high-flavor offerings.

"Canada remains a key market for us, driven by strong demand for berries," said Jyoti Bhogal, managing director of Berry Fresh. "CPMA is an important opportunity to connect with our customers and align on strategies to drive continued growth."

The berry category continues to grow in Canada, fueled by demand for fresh, healthy, and convenient snacking options. To support this increasing demand, the company is expanding its supply network through new plantings of flavor-forward genetics and a growing global production-footprint. Investments in owned farms in regions such as Morocco and Peru further position the company to deliver consistent, year-round supply of premium berries.

© Berry FreshBhogal says Canada remains a key market for the company, driven by strong demand for berries.

At the show, the company will spotlight its Sweet Karoline® blackberries, known for their sweetness and flavor profile—attributes that continue to resonate with Canadian retailers and consumers.

"Our focus goes beyond simply supplying fruit," Bhogal added. "We deliver premium genetics backed by a service-first approach designed to help our partners win."

Visitors to the show are invited to stop by the company's booth, #366, to learn more about its expanding production network and premium berry programs.

For more information:

Berry Fresh

[email protected]

www.berryfresh.com