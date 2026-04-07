Putting mushroom growing innovation into the spotlight

Highline Mushrooms is bringing innovation and category-driving solutions to the 2026 Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Convention and Trade Show in Toronto. There, it will highlight its latest advancements in product development, packaging, and next-generation growing.

At the forefront of the company's showcase is its bilingual-labeled Stuffed Mushrooms, part of its Fresh Gourmet Series. Designed for today's evolving shopper, these value-added products deliver on convenience, versatility, and elevated meal experiences—key drivers in today's produce department.

© Highline Mushrooms

Deschênes says stuffed mushrooms give retailers an opportunity to grow the category with solutions that resonate.

"Consumers are looking for fresh options that simplify meal prep while still feeling elevated," says Janis Deschênes, sales manager, retail, wholesale, and foodservice at Highline Mushrooms. "Stuffed mushrooms meet that need perfectly. They give retailers a strong opportunity to grow the category with solutions that resonate."

The company's presence at CPMA extends beyond product innovation. It's also helping retailers navigate shifting shopper behavior through clear assortment strategies, impactful merchandising, and value-added offerings that increase basket size and drive incremental sales.

"CPMA is where meaningful conversations happen," adds Deschênes. "It's not just about showcasing products—it's about collaborating with our partners on where the category is going and how we can grow it together."

© Highline Mushrooms

The company will showcase is its bilingual-labeled Stuffed Mushrooms, part of its Fresh Gourmet Series.

This year's show comes at a pivotal moment for the company as it brings its farm of the future in Leamington, Ontario fully online. Built with advanced automation, precision controls, and data-driven growing systems, the facility represents a major step forward in delivering consistent quality, improved forecasting, and scalable supply for retail partners across North America.

Alongside its production advancements, the company continues to roll out its rebrand—featuring clear, top-seal packaging designed to enhance shelf appeal, build shopper trust, and simplify navigation at retail.

"Our focus is simple: make mushrooms easier to shop, easier to use, and more relevant in everyday meals," says Deschênes. "From packaging to product innovation, everything we're doing is built to help retailers win."

The company invites attendees to visit its booth, #910, at CPMA 2026 to experience the Fresh Gourmet series firsthand, explore new merchandising solutions, and connect on strategies to drive category growth.

For more information:

Highline Mushrooms

Tel: +1 (866) 454-7696

www.highlinemushrooms.com