Spotlight on consumer-led innovation and flavor-forward fresh produce

Nature Fresh Farms will return to the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Convention and Trade Show, continuing its focus on building fresh produce brands designed around today's consumer. The company will showcase its latest innovations in flavor-forward, greenhouse-grown produce built for the way people eat.

Featured products this year include Devours and Sauci. Devours is a premium grape tomato that delivers a sweet, juicy snacking experience designed for everyday enjoyment. As for Sauci, it is a premium Roma tomato that elevates the everyday.

"In fresh, we've traditionally led with supply. Today, we are leading with how people actually live, eat, and shop," said Amanda Armstrong, vice president, product & brand strategy. "That shift influences everything from how we think about flavor to how we build products that belong in everyday moments." © Nature Fresh Farms

The company's lineup reflects this evolution, with an emphasis on snackable, flavor-forward, and convenient produce designed for the moments people reach for it most. Greenhouse growing makes that possible year-round, delivering the consistent quality and supply that retail partners depend on.

Canadian consumers have some of the highest expectations in North America around freshness, flavor, and convenience, and those expectations are still rising. CPMA is where the industry comes together to understand how the bar is being raised, and Nature Fresh Farms will be there with answers at its booth, #1521.

For more information:

Meaghan O'Brien

Nature Fresh Farms

[email protected]

http://www.naturefreshfarms.com/