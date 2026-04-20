Showcasing expansion, innovation, and year-round supply strategy

Windset Farms® is showcasing continued expansion and innovation at this year's Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Convention and Trade Show in Toronto, April 28–30, highlighting its integrated North American supply strategy, greenhouse innovation, and tri-country operating model spanning Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Amid a dynamic global produce environment, the company continues to prioritize quality, consistency, and reliability through a supply network designed to support stable year-round availability and consistent retail execution across North America.

© Windset Farms

A look at tomato growing inside a Windset facility.

Across its North American platform, it operates 298 acres of owned greenhouse production in Canada and the United States, supported by an extensive partner grower network in British Columbia and Mexico. This coordinated structure enables flexible regional balancing and ensures continuity of supply.

In Delta, British Columbia, Windset is expanding its greenhouse operation in 2026 with an additional 38 acres of ultra-lit production, bringing the site to 130 acres and reinforcing its position as the largest lit vegetable greenhouse facility in Western North America.

The company also operates a 168-acre greenhouse facility in Santa Maria, California—the largest single-site vegetable greenhouse facility in the United States—supporting year-round production in a favorable climate without supplemental lighting.

© Windset Farms

The company's Delta, BC facility.

Together, these assets form a fully integrated North American supply platform that enables production close to major markets across Canada and the United States. This proximity enhances freshness and consistency while enabling harvesting, packing, and shipping within 24–48 hours, supporting peak quality, shelf performance, and retail execution.

"Through our strategically located greenhouse assets and fully integrated North American network, we operate at meaningful scale across Canada, the United States, and Mexico to ensure consistent, year-round supply and supply chain resilience," said Steven Newell, president and CEO of Windset Farms. "This platform allows us to balance production across regions with precision and reliability, while our proximity to major markets enables efficient harvest-to-market movement that delivers exceptional freshness, consistent flavor, and dependable execution for our customers."

Show attendees can find out more at the company's booth, #410.

For more information:

Randi Church

Windset Farms

[email protected]

https://windsetfarms.com