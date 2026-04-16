New packaging concept for club stores to be unveiled

NNZ announced it will debut its Q-Bic™ Club Store 6-Pack Snack Cube, a new packaging concept designed for club store retail environments, at the upcoming Canadian Produce Marketing Association Convention and Trade Show.

This format introduces a modular, cube-based snack system for fresh produce and it's targeted at high-volume retailers such as club stores, while also presenting a new opportunity for grower/packers of blueberries and grape tomatoes.

At the core of the concept is the company's proprietary Q-Bic cube format, reimagined into a 6-pack snack cube configuration. It is:

Six 125g (4.4oz) Q-Bic corner-opening snack packs

Held together in a tight-fitting, shallow paperboard tray

Secured with two perpendicular wrap-around bands

Designed for cube geometry and stackability

This format transforms how fresh produce can be merchandised in club stores—moving away from traditional rectangular clamshells to a clean, structured, display-ready cube.

© NNZ North America

Six-pack of blueberries for club stores.

"A key innovation for the system is the new 125g corner-opening Q-Bic clamshell, engineered for real consumer use," says Steve Greenfield, director of sales & marketing. "This controlled corner opening prevents spills and also makes for an on-the-go snacking format (kid's lunchboxes, travel). This feature directly addresses a common frustration in produce packaging—accidental spillage upon opening—making it especially appealing for families and busy consumers."

© NNZ North America

Featuring a corner opening.

The Q-Bic Club Store Cube is purpose-built for the operational realities of club retail:

Stackable cube geometry → maximizes pallet and shelf efficiency

Retail-ready tray → simplifies stocking and display

Grab-and-go format → ideal for high-velocity environments

Visual merchandising advantage → clean, uniform blocks vs. irregular packs

Sustainability is built into the Q-Bic platform with multiple material pathways. The Q-Bic is material neutral so it can be made in a fiber or paperboard format which utilizes top seal lidding film. Because it has the built in feature of sustainability (meaning shipping the same number of units on less trucks) it can also be made in RPET while maintaining a low carbon footprint and less fossil fuel being used for its transportation.

"It's one of the few sustainable packaging products that you can save money when you use it just because of the efficiency of the shape," said Greenfield. "With the cost of fuel currently on the rise, who wouldn't want to ship more product for less cost?"

Those attending the show are invited to visit the company's booth, #626, to experience the new Q-Bic Snack cube plus other packaging products and ideas.

For more information:

Steve Greenfield

NNZ Inc.

Tel: +1 (404) 307-7151

1-800-634-7666

[email protected]

https://www.nnzusa.com/