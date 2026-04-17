CPMA 2026 Convention and Trade Show by the numbers

The 2026 Canadian Produce Marketing Association's Convention and Trade Show (CPMA 2026 Fresh Week) will take place April 28-30, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, in Toronto.

This year, CPMA will introduce several new initiatives designed to enhance the networking experience including extended show hours (1:00 pm- 6:30 pm) and food stations on the trade show floor on April 29, the first day of the show. CPMA has also recently launched a matchmaking feature to facilitate connections between exhibitors and attendees. This networking tool is available through the event portal or mobile application to those who have registered for CPMA 2026.

© CPMA

Here is a snapshot of the event by the numbers:

Over 700: The number of exhibit spaces (10 x 10 feet) on the CPMA Trade Show floor.

Over 330: The number of unique exhibiting companies.

151: The number of international exhibitors.

194: The number of Canadian exhibitors.

49: The number of new CPMA members exhibiting at CPMA 2026 Fresh Week. All new CPMA members will have a floor decal in front of their booth so attendees can welcome them to the Trade Show and the Association.

66: The number of products from 51 companies featured in the New Product Showcase program.

© CPMA

The exhibit space is sold out, but there is still time to register as a full delegate or buy a trade show pass to attend the event and connect with key industry leaders. Full delegate pass holders have access to:

CPMA's Trade Show, Canada's largest fruits and vegetable show.

Delegate Breakfast where they will hear from Jim Carroll, a recognized world's leading futurist, trends and innovation expert, with a massive global blue-chip client list.

Awards Brunch celebrating industry members' achievements where international produce retailers will discuss how retail decisions are made in today's dynamic marketplace.

All Business Sessions and Learning Lounges where experts will share insights on important topics impacting the produce industry.

Social evenings and networking events including the Chair's Welcome Reception, CPMA's After Party, Women in Produce and Young Professionals receptions, and the Annual Banquet.

The Innovation Zone showcasing innovative products and cutting-edge technology of 14 companies.

Produce retailers and foodservice operators can take advantage of the complimentary Trade Show vouchers by registering online.

For more information:

Micken Kokonya

Canadian Produce Marketing Association

Tel.: +1 (613) 769-8742

[email protected]

https://cpma.ca/