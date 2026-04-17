CPMA 2026 Convention and Trade Show by the numbers

The 2026 Canadian Produce Marketing Association's Convention and Trade Show (CPMA 2026 Fresh Week) will take place April 28-30, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, in Toronto.
This year, CPMA will introduce several new initiatives designed to enhance the networking experience including extended show hours (1:00 pm- 6:30 pm) and food stations on the trade show floor on April 29, the first day of the show. CPMA has also recently launched a matchmaking feature to facilitate connections between exhibitors and attendees. This networking tool is available through the event portal or mobile application to those who have registered for CPMA 2026.
© CPMA
Here is a snapshot of the event by the numbers:
- Over 700: The number of exhibit spaces (10 x 10 feet) on the CPMA Trade Show floor.
- Over 330: The number of unique exhibiting companies.
- 151: The number of international exhibitors.
- 194: The number of Canadian exhibitors.
- 49: The number of new CPMA members exhibiting at CPMA 2026 Fresh Week. All new CPMA members will have a floor decal in front of their booth so attendees can welcome them to the Trade Show and the Association.
- 66: The number of products from 51 companies featured in the New Product Showcase program.
© CPMA
The exhibit space is sold out, but there is still time to register as a full delegate or buy a trade show pass to attend the event and connect with key industry leaders. Full delegate pass holders have access to:
- CPMA's Trade Show, Canada's largest fruits and vegetable show.
- Delegate Breakfast where they will hear from Jim Carroll, a recognized world's leading futurist, trends and innovation expert, with a massive global blue-chip client list.
- Awards Brunch celebrating industry members' achievements where international produce retailers will discuss how retail decisions are made in today's dynamic marketplace.
- All Business Sessions and Learning Lounges where experts will share insights on important topics impacting the produce industry.
- Social evenings and networking events including the Chair's Welcome Reception, CPMA's After Party, Women in Produce and Young Professionals receptions, and the Annual Banquet.
- The Innovation Zone showcasing innovative products and cutting-edge technology of 14 companies.
Produce retailers and foodservice operators can take advantage of the complimentary Trade Show vouchers by registering online.
For more information:
Micken Kokonya
Canadian Produce Marketing Association
Tel.: +1 (613) 769-8742
[email protected]
https://cpma.ca/