Featuring new blends of salad kits and greens

Taylor Farms and Earthbound Farm will return to the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Convention and Trade Show in Toronto, April 29-30. Taylor Farms will feature its newest Curry Crunch Chopped Salad Kit in the new product showcase, while Earthbound Farm will showcase its newest blends: Organic Chopped Spinach and Organic Beet Greens. In response to consumer demand, Taylor Farms is also proud to highlight its fan‑favorite Dill Pickle and Sweet Kale salad kits that are now available across Canada in a new, mini chopped format.

"This event is a great opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders and share the newest additions to our lineup," said Cristina Di lelsi, national account manager. "We're especially excited to highlight the consumer tastebud adventure inspired by combining a Canadian favorite with global flavors, like the vibrant nods to Indian cuisine in our Taylor Farms Chopped Curry Crunch Salad Kit. These innovations reflect our commitment to fresh, high-quality products that inspire consumers and drive growth across the category."

© Taylor Farms

At the company's booth, attendees can learn more about:

Taylor Farms Curry Crunch Chopped Salad Kit: a blend of broccoli, green leaf lettuce, red and savoy cabbage, and carrots, topped with tikka masala seasoned pita chips, cinnamon-glazed pepitas, and curry ranch dressing.

Taylor Farms Dill Pickle Mini Chopped Salad Kit: a salad for one featuring romaine, shredded carrot, and red cabbage, with dill pickle-seasoned crispy cucumbers, and creamy dill pickle ranch dressing.

Taylor Farms Sweet Kale Mini Chopped Salad Kit: a salad for one bringing together red and green cabbage, broccoli stalk, cauliflower, kale, pepitas, Brussels sprouts, cranberries, and creamy poppyseed dressing. © Earthbound Farm

Earthbound Farm Organic Chopped Spinach: ready to sprinkle, stir, blend, or enjoy as a chopped salad base, this pre-washed and chopped spinach was developed based on usage-driven insights to meet the evolving needs of home cooks and well-minded consumers seeking convenience, value, and versatility.

Earthbound Farm Organic Beet Greens Blend: sweet and mild with subtle hints of earthiness, this blend elevates salads, sandwiches, wraps and bowls, delivering differentiated flavor, vibrant color, and functional benefits.

Meanwhile, Amanda Knauff, vice president of sales, Northeast U.S. and Canada, has been named to the CPMA Board of Directors, reflecting her leadership within the industry. Taylor Farms has also been voted Canada's most trusted salad kit brand for the second consecutive year. The 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards represent the largest survey of its kind in Canada, recognizing the brands Canadians trust most. Since opening its Toronto facility in 2022, Taylor Farms has remained committed to packing and shipping products within Canada to enhance freshness, strengthen in‑stock availability, and support the development of long‑term partnerships with Canadian growers.

Show attendees can visit booth #731 to find out more.

For more information:

Taylor Farms

[email protected]

https://www.taylorfarms.com/