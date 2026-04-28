114-varietal trial of eggplant, tomatoes and specialty peppers underway

Ahead of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Convention & Trade Show, where Ark Foods will be exhibiting, the company is advancing its approach to specialty crop development with the launch of a large-scale R&D trial in South Carolina. As a part of its broader effort to expand variety, enhance flavor, and bring new inspiration to the produce aisle, the trial spans 114 unique varietals of eggplant, tomatoes, and specialty peppers.

Now underway in South Carolina, the trial marks a meaningful step forward in the company's efforts to innovate toward long-term, scalable production.

The program spans a diverse set of varietals selected for their range across taste profiles, culinary applications, and visual appeal. The first harvest is anticipated in early June, with insights from the program expected to inform future product development and assortment strategy.

© Ark Foods

Timed to coincide with CPMA, the initiative reflects the company's focus on developing vegetables that feel both distinctive and accessible for today's consumer. It also emphasizes making unfamiliar varieties easier to understand, cook with, and enjoy. As interest in fresh produce evolves, particularly among younger shoppers seeking more engaging, flavor-forward options, the company is deepening its investment in varietal innovation.

"Produce innovation often moves slowly, given the realities of agriculture, but consumer preferences are evolving quickly," said Eduardo Mestre, chief operating officer of Ark Foods. "This trial allows us to explore a broad range of varietals to understand better what resonates, from flavor and texture to versatility, and how to make those options more accessible."

The effort aligns with the company's philosophy of positioning vegetables not just as ingredients, but as products that inspire new approaches to cooking and eating.

"Our goal is to make vegetables more engaging without adding complexity," Mestre said. "That begins with sourcing and developing varieties that deliver on flavor and usability."

"This initiative allows us to evaluate varietals with intention, not simply for novelty, but to understand which ones align with consumer curiosity," said founder and CEO Noah Robbins. "By observing how these products perform in real kitchens, we can refine our offerings to ensure they are meaningful, repeatable, and relevant for today's consumer."

At CPMA, the company will showcase its current product lineup and give retail and foodservice partners a closer look at the company's evolving pipeline.

Attendees are encouraged to visit booth #327 to learn more.

For more information:

Lindsay Belfatto

Ark Foods

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.arkfoods.com