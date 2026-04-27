New product innovations step into the spotlight

Windset Farms® is bringing innovation to this year's Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Convention and Trade Show in Toronto, April 28–30. There, it will showcase its latest greenhouse-grown product introductions and continued focus on delivering high-flavor, premium produce with peak color, quality, and consistency.

With continued growth across its North American operations, the company remains focused on delivering exclusive, high-quality greenhouse-grown products that meet the evolving needs of customers and consumers. Backed by a year-round supply platform, these latest introductions reflect the company's commitment to innovation, flavor, and versatility while supporting strong retail performance and repeat purchase. By producing locally near major markets, the company delivers fresher products, extends shelf life, and enables harvest at peak ripeness.

© Windset Farms

"We're excited to showcase our newest products at CPMA and connect with customers and industry partners from across North America," said Ryan Cherry, vice president of sales and marketing at Windset Farms. "CPMA is always a great opportunity to share what we've been working on, exchange ideas, and strengthen the relationships that help drive our industry forward. These innovations reflect our ongoing focus on delivering premium, high-flavor products with the quality, consistency, and year-round availability our customers depend on."

This year's product lineup highlights are:

Aria™ Grape Tomatoes: These tomatoes have exceptional sweetness, consistent flavor, high eating quality and award-winning recognition

Festiva™ Cherry Tomato Medley: A vibrant blend with dynamic flavor mix and vibrant visual appeal

Living Delicato™ Lettuce: Fresh and flavorful and available year-round

© Windset Farms

The company will also welcome Chef Dustin Gallagher at its booth for live culinary demonstrations using its produce.

Attendees to the show are invited to visit booth #410 to explore these innovations and learn more about the company's portfolio of greenhouse-grown product offerings.

For more information:

Randi Church

Windset Farms

[email protected]

https://windsetfarms.com