“Welcome to Nonna’s House” at the show

Del Fresco Pure® is marking a milestone at the 2026 Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Convention and Trade Show–celebrating 70 years of greenhouse growing. This year's presence blends heritage, innovation, and culture under the theme: "Welcome to Nonna's House."

Show attendees are invited to step into a nostalgic Italian kitchen experience inspired by Nonna's welcoming home, where the kitchen is always full of life and every guest is treated like family.

As part of its commitment to sustainable packaging solutions, the company will unveil its new sustainable top seal for The Original Cherry Tomatoes on the Vine, designed to significantly reduce plastic use while maintaining the freshness, protection, and premium shelf appeal consumers expect. The updated design supports improved recyclability and reflects its focus on reducing environmental impact across its packaging portfolio.

The company is also launching its King Pack, 3-pack Organic English Seedless Cucumbers, a larger-format offering designed for the way people snack and entertain today. Built for high-consumption households, the King Pack brings together value, convenience, and versatility in one grab-and-go format. It also reflects a smarter approach to packaging efficiency, helping reduce overall waste through optimized sizing and a better product-to-package ratio.

© Del Fresco PureMoffitt will help launch National Cucumber Salad day.

"Both innovations reflect who we are as growers—always looking forward, but never losing sight of quality, sustainability, and care for the consumer," said Ray Mastronardi, President, Del Fresco Pure.

In addition, the company and brand ambassador Logan Moffitt will launch National Cucumber Salad Day, taking place annually on July 8.

Inspired by the viral movement led by Moffit, the day celebrates creativity and the moment that turned the cucumber salad into a social media phenomenon.

Moffitt will appear at the company's booth on April 29, connecting with attendees and sharing his signature cucumber creations.

Day 2 will lean into the kind of hospitality that feels like walking into Nonna's kitchen.

Special appearances from personalities will bring that spirit to life on the show floor, include:

The Young Nonno – Anthony Zanfini

That Nonna Life – Ariane Laezza

They will create an authentic, story-driven experience that blends humor, nostalgia, and family moments.

© Del Fresco Pure

A look at the growing operations.

"CPMA has always been about connection—but this year, it feels like we're inviting people into our home," said Sonia Klinger, Del Fresco Pure.

Visitors can enjoy a menu that includes Windsor-style pizza, fresh cucumber salads inspired by Moffitt's recipes and a custom hot sauce collaboration with Canadian DJ Skratch Bastid.

"Reaching 70 years is an incredible milestone for our family and our team," said Carl Mastronardi, president at Del Fresco Pure. "At CPMA 2026, we're not just showcasing products—we're inviting people into our story."

Find out more at booth #1631 during the show.

For more information:

Sonia Klinger

DelFrescoPure

Tel.: +1 (519) 733-6101

[email protected]

https://www.delfrescopure.com/