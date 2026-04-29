Miss Chiquita will be greeting you in Toronto

Chiquita Brands International is returning to the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Annual Convention and Trade Show for 2026, inviting attendees to experience the brand in a way that's bigger, bolder and more interactive than ever before.

The company will transform its space into a vibrant destination designed to spark connection, creativity and a little fun along the way. From photo ops to unexpected culinary moments, the brand is bringing people together through fresh, feel-good experiences.

© Chiquita

Miss Chiquita will be onsite, inviting attendees to step into photo-worthy moments, alongside the Banana Man, adding an extra layer of energy and surprise to the booth experience.

Inside the booth, a live culinary experience will put bananas in the spotlight, with a chef cooking up warm Bananas Foster paired with a refreshing banana mocktail, a combination that highlights the fruit's versatility and flavor. Attendees can also drop by to enjoy fresh bananas and pick up exclusive swag.

Throughout the event, the company will celebrate and thank its Canadian customers for their continued partnership and support. The brand is excited to connect with retail partners to share what's next, from new ideas to collaborative opportunities that continue to drive excitement in the produce aisle.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #709.

For more information:

Chiquita Brands

www.chiquita.com