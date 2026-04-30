A new season and fresh opportunities with California grapes

A fresh and exciting California table grape season is just around the corner. With harvest beginning in May, Canadian retail partners can soon look forward to stocking their shelves with promotable volumes of grapes from the state.

The California Table Grape Commission's marketing team eagerly anticipate exhibiting at the CPMA Convention and Trade Show in Toronto, where they will connect with retail partners and introduce an updated global marketing campaign. The program includes a robust suite of promotional tools and activities—such as in-store sampling, sales and display contests, digital opportunities, and new campaign POP materials—all designed to help drive California grape sales.

© California Table Grape Commission

In addition to new campaign assets, the commission continues to offer recipes, snack ideas, and science-backed health insights, giving shoppers fresh, flavorful, and nutritious ways to enjoy California grapes throughout the season. With a long promotional window, retailers can count on a steady supply of grapes to support everything from summer celebrations to fall festivities.

"CPMA comes at the perfect time to connect with our Canadian retail partners and plan for the 2026 California grape season," said Alexandra Merritt, director of global marketing.

As part of an update for the 2026 California grape season in Canada, the Commission has brought on in-market representation through a new partnership with ChangeMakers. This added presence ensures dedicated, on-the-ground support for retail partners, enabling collaboration to execute promotions, optimize merchandising, and drive sales throughout the season.

Those visiting the show can stop by the association's booth, #307, to find out more.

For more information:

Nick Nakashian

California Table Grape Commission

[email protected]

www.grapesfromcalifornia.com