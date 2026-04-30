“The category is having a surge in demand from growers, market response very positive"

Seeka has completed another successful growing and marketing campaign for the novel kiwiberry category. Crop volumes hit a new record, up 25% over the last year, having doubled in volume over the last 5 years.

"The category is having a surge in demand from growers, and the market response from customers has been very positive," according to Kevin Gordon, Seeka's kiwiberry category manager.

© Seeka

The fruit is marketed by Seeka and Freshmax in a two-marketer relationship to optimise fruit returns to the grower.

"It makes complete sense," says Kevin. "Kiwiberry is a niche fruit that has a shorter shelf life, meaning that we have to optimise all marketing opportunities when it is in season. Fruit is typically marketed through the US, Asia, and Australia, and all the fruit exported is flown to the market."

Kiwiberry grows on the same structure as kiwifruit, but growing it is completely different. It is not as simple as taking kiwifruit growing techniques and transferring them to kiwiberry, and it took Seeka about 10 years to understand the category and deliver a profitable return to growers. The post-harvest handling is completely different. Seeka harvests kiwiberry with a customer in mind and a flight booking scheduled to deliver optimal quality to customers and to give them the best opportunity to retail that fruit.

"Market response to the fruit has been very positive. After the first 10 years, returns have been good, and growers have been rewarded for their resilience. Many growers also grow kiwifruit, and kiwiberry delivers early cash flow to growers to help them with their kiwifruit growing expenses.

"At Seeka, which is New Zealand's leading kiwiberry company, it's a team effort, from growing to post-harvest and out to the market – and it's an exciting product to lead."

For more information:

Kevin Gordon

Seeka

Tel: +64 2179 1388

[email protected]