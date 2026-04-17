Snackables carrots were introduced to the market in 2018 and have seen strong year-on-year growth since then.

Harvest Moon grows the special carrot variety in the cool climate of Tasmania through the hot Australian summer, then production is moved north during the winter to Southern Queensland and Narrandera, New South Wales. This gives a 52-week supply for the year.

© Harvest Moon

"Our biggest markets are Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore. Thailand and the Philippines have shown the biggest growth this year," said Ben Meadows from Harvest Moon. "In 2025, Harvest Moon hosted a number of farm tours with international buyers with the support of AusTrade and Ausveg. After meeting with our team, seeing our farming operations across Queensland, New South Wales, and Tasmania, and understanding the post-harvest capabilities we have gained six new international retailers this year."

Ben puts this success down to healthy snacking habits and Grab & Go convenience, which are the key drivers with shoppers in these markets.

© Harvest Moon

"Harvest Moon has invested in point of sales materials and in-store sampling in these markets to engage and educate shoppers. We find shoppers more willing to try product instore in our export markets compared to our domestic shoppers. This has been important as, typically, fruits are eaten raw and vegetables are cooked. We are making good progress with our message that Snackables are crunchy, juicy, and fruity and can be enjoyed fresh like a fruit."

© Harvest Moon

New logo

Harvest Moon recently changed the logo on the Snackables to the shape of Australia because they wanted to promote the fact that Snackables were Australian-grown.

"Adapting our logo to the shape of Australia has been a great success. We have also adapted our packaging for the high-humidity climate by using an antifog coating so shoppers can clearly see the produce. We have also included a gold "fresh seal" ribbon with a koala character, which acts as tamper-proofing and shows shoppers that the Snackables were sealed fresh on the farm.

"We have seen an eight-fold increase in Snackables export volumes. We have listened to our customers and made many small adjustments over the past 12 months. These have come together really well. The improvements to our product offering, combined with the increased promotions, point of sale materials, and in-store product sampling, have found a sweet spot. We continue to build more momentum each week."

© Harvest Moon

Snackables appeal to a broad demographic. Plus 65's enjoy the soft, crunchy texture of Snackables compared to regular hard carrots that break your teeth. Families enjoy the healthy snacking and lunch box functionality with kids, and 20's and 30's singles and couples enjoy the grab-n-go / healthy snacking of Snackables Carrots.

For more information:

Ben Meadows

Harvest Moon

Tel: +61 3 6428 2505

[email protected]

www.harvestmoon.com.au