For Australian and New Zealand exporters, the challenge is no longer just growing and packing quality produce. The real challenge is protecting that quality through the journey.

Long transit routes, variable shipping conditions, container delays, and inconsistent hygiene inside storage and transit environments can all create avoidable risk. In export markets, that means hard work done pre-harvest and post-harvest can still be compromised before the product reaches its destination.

"ChillSafe is used as an additional in-container and storage protection layer to help reduce spoilage pressure and support more consistent outcomes through transit," said Craig Wooldridge, Product Manager - Post Harvest at Muirs. "It is not a replacement for good growing, packing, sanitation, or post-harvest practice; it has proven to be a beneficial extra layer of protection designed to help exporters protect the value they have already created.

© ChillSafe

"For citrus exporters in particular, the economics are straightforward. The cost of adding ChillSafe to a container is small compared to the cost of downgrade, rejection, waste, or loss of confidence at the other end, and whether the season is easy or difficult, protecting the shipment should be considered part of the export process, not an afterthought.

With citrus now moving, and with exporters continuing to face complex supply chain conditions, the focus should be simple: do everything possible to make sure the fruit arrives in the condition it was intended to arrive in.

"Good post-harvest practice is about protecting all the work that has already gone into the fruit. ChillSafe adds an extra layer of support through storage and transit, especially where variability and delay can put quality under pressure."

ChillSafe has been used in Australian post-harvest environments for over a decade and is currently available through the Muirs pathway at your local branch.

For more information:

Craig Wooldridge

Muirs

Tel: +61 407 729 842

Coolsan Australia

Tel: 1300 390 811