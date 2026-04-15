All Aussie Farmers is a Victorian-based wholesaler operating out of the Melbourne Wholesale Market. The business was founded by Travis Murphy and Jack Wilson in 2013. The core focus of the company has always been supplying premium Australian produce to Victorian fruit shops and independent supermarkets.

"We started out specialising in only Australian avocados, but as we've grown, we've expanded into several high-end specialty lines including custard apples, mangoes, lychees, persimmons, and achacha," said Travis. "We pride ourselves on doing business with honesty and integrity. We love dealing with hard-working family farms who are premium growers and the independent retail sector that values quality over volume."

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The Purple Tomato

All Aussie Farmers has recently become involved in the Purple Tomato business. It was part of the process of looking for the next 'big thing' in nutrition and variety, according to Travis. Who's mate, Dan the Produce Man, put him in touch with Nathan from Norfolk Healthy Produce in the USA.

"Given our reputation for handling specialty, high-value fresh produce and our strong ties to independent retailers who are always looking for something new and different, I reached out to Nathan and headed to Davis, CA. At first look, I was sold! It took us a couple of years to navigate the right path to gain approval in Australia, but we got there. Now, we are Norfolk's exclusive commercial partner in Australia, tasked with managing the entire end-to-end process from regulatory approvals and local production to final retail distribution."

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The company is taking a very deliberate and controlled approach to ensure premium quality is maintained at every stage. They have successfully secured the necessary approvals from FSANZ and the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR).

"The next step is scaling up local production so we can officially launch the Purple Bliss™ brand in Victorian fruit shops in the spring of 2026. Initially, we want to handle the product ourselves directly off our own wholesale floor, and as production increases, we'll move to other handpicked wholesalers throughout Australia. This ensures it is handled with the care it deserves and that the 'bioengineered for better health' story is communicated clearly to the consumer, highlighting the incredible nutritional profile of this superfood.

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All Aussie Heirlooms

"While Purple Bliss™ is our marquee line, it's just the beginning of a broader strategy under our 'All Aussie Heirlooms' brand. We're already investing in new, exciting varieties from Norfolk Healthy Produce that we are keeping under wraps for now. These innovations will join the high-quality Heirloom and Medley tomatoes that our customers already rely on. We view these categories as perfectly complementary: the Purple Bliss™ brings that 'wow' factor with its unique nutritional profile and vibrant colour, while our established lines provide the traditional flavour and kitchen versatility that independent consumers expect.

"Ultimately, it's about ensuring our retailers remain a complete, premium, and exclusive destination for the best tomatoes in the country sold by the best fruiterers in the world."

All Aussie Farmers has a joint venture with Clearview Valley. The partnership with Nick, Courtney, and their kids, Arthur and Cloe, better known as 'The Clearview Kids', is at the heart of the project.

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"They are our lead growers in Queensland and were a natural choice because they are such a disciplined, committed farming family specialising in premium avocados, garlic, and medley tomatoes, and now the launching point for The Purple Bliss Tomato™. Our joint venture goes beyond just a supply agreement; we are actively investing in the future of the category by building dedicated hothouses together. These facilities will allow us to grow both the Purple Bliss™ and our traditional Heirloom tomato lines in a protected, climate-controlled environment.

Recently, Clearview Valley faced some incredibly tough challenges with hail and storm damage, as well as a lot of dead Avocado trees due to ground seepage. This joint venture provides a path for recovery and growth through a high-value, exclusive crop.

"It's a perfect example of our philosophy: partnering deeply with farmers to build the infrastructure needed to bring something truly unique and consistent to the Australian market."

For more information:

Travis Murphy

All Aussie Farmers

Tel: +61 421 020311

[email protected]

www.allaussiefarmers.com.au