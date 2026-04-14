As fresh produce supply chains continue to move away from plastic packaging, Detpak is focused on delivering fibre-based solutions that match the performance demands of growers, packers, and retailers. With a strong emphasis on recyclability, scalability, and compatibility with existing operations, the company has developed packaging formats that work across a wide range of produce categories and global markets.

"Detpak's fresh produce packaging is distinguished by fibre-based innovation designed to replace traditional plastic formats while delivering comparable performance in real-world supply chains," explains Mark Rohrlach, Regional Sales Manager - Industrial at Detpak. "A key differentiator is Detpak's ability to engineer paper and board packaging that provides breathability, strength, moisture resistance, and product visibility."

These solutions are developed through LaunchPad™, Detpak's in-house R&D and innovation hub, combining advanced materials science with structural design expertise. Key features include kerbside recyclable paper formats designed specifically for produce supply chains, integrated ventilation and viewing windows to support freshness and consumer confidence.

"The designs are compatible with existing automated packing lines, minimising disruption and capital investment. Our solutions are engineered to balance sustainability with commercial scalability, rather than concept-only innovation. We also offer in-house design capability for tailored graphics and branding.

"These features address the core challenges faced in fresh produce packaging, including shelf life, waste reduction, operational efficiency, and on-shelf appeal. In practice, they help to

maintain airflow and cooling, preserving freshness and reducing food waste, they also protect produce throughout complex supply chains, from farm to retail, improve product visibility, supporting quality perception at shelf."

Detpak's products also enable recyclability through existing kerbside systems, helping retailers and growers meet sustainability targets, operate on existing high-speed packing equipment, allowing rapid adoption at scale.

"These benefits have been demonstrated commercially across multiple retail-ready launches, including grapes, strawberries, potatoes, tomatoes, citrus, and vine vegetables."

Tailoring fibre-based packaging to each product

Detpak works across a broad range of fresh fruit and vegetable categories, tailoring fibre-based packaging to the specific requirements of each product and packing environment.

Key segments include grapes, including premium paper grape bags, strawberries and berries, with fibre punnets and trays, and tomatoes, across both manual and automated punnet formats.

Also potatoes and onions, apples, pears, citrus, carrots, vine vegetables, and stone fruit.

"This broad capability is supported by Detpak's experience working with both manual and fully automated packing lines, ensuring solutions are fit for purpose by category rather than one-size-fits-all. Over recent years, Detpak has delivered several category-leading and industry-first packaging innovations, including our RecycleMe™ SOS Grape Bag, a kerbside recyclable paper grape bag that reduced plastic use by 71% while maintaining shelf life and compatibility with existing packing processes, Australia's first kerbside recyclable paper potato bag, developed with Mitolo Family Farms and Coles, delivering a 64% reduction in plastic and recognised with an APPMA Packaging Design Innovation Award, also premium fibre strawberry punnets with large viewing windows and integrated ventilation, developed for Perfection Fresh. We have also developed automated fibre tomato punnets designed to replace plastic formats while meeting speed and efficiency requirements on commercial packing lines.

"Each innovation has focused on solving real operational challenges while supporting sustainability objectives."

New markets

Detpak supports fresh produce supply chains across multiple regions, including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Chile, South and North Asia, South Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Europe. This global presence enables Detpak to support both domestic and export-focused operations.

"Detpak continues to explore opportunities in markets where fresh produce categories are transitioning away from plastic and where fibre-based solutions can be scaled commercially. Increasing regulatory pressure on plastic packaging, combined with growing retailer sustainability expectations, continues to drive demand, particularly in regions with established kerbside recycling systems."

Mark explained that the key challenges have included replacing plastic while maintaining shelf life, particularly for moisture-sensitive produce, and navigating varying retailer and regulatory requirements across different markets.

"Ensuring fibre packaging performs on existing automated packing lines without costly equipment upgrades, also managing rapidly evolving sustainability expectations while remaining cost competitive. These challenges have reinforced the importance of close collaboration between Detpak's innovation, engineering, and NPD teams, alongside growers, retailers, and equipment partners."

Increased input and shipping costs

Rising input and shipping costs remain a global challenge for the packaging industry. Detpak is actively managing these pressures through close coordination with logistics and supply partners, regular review of shipping routes and capacity, and leveraging its global manufacturing and sourcing network.

"While energy and transport costs affect the entire industry, plastic-based packaging is experiencing significantly greater cost pressure due to its reliance on oil as a raw material. Paper and fibre solutions are currently less exposed to these fluctuations, allowing Detpak to maintain continuity of supply while minimising disruption where possible.

This might all be a bit verbose, but feel free to take what you need out of it.

For more information:

Mark Rohrlach

Detpak

Tel: +61 8 8448 5109

[email protected]