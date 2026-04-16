Big growth in Australian finger lime industry

The number of finger lime growers in Australia has increased over the last few years. There are still many small growers producing from a small number of trees, up to growers who have hundreds of trees.

"We have seen more growers starting out, with many small producers entering the industry. We have also seen a very large producer starting out in Queensland with over 19,000 trees planted. We are not certain how many hectares are in production at the moment due to the growth of the industry and the industry body being relatively new," said Jade King, Chair of the Australian Native Fingerlime Alliance (ANFA).

© AU Fingerlimes

"Most producers are averaging between 10-15kg per tree, with varieties varying in their yield. It would be estimated that more than 110 tonnes per year are produced, with Red Champagne, Chartreuse, Byron Sunrise, and Emerald being the main varieties."

There is an enormous diversity of native finger lime varieties, with over 30 varieties stocked in nurseries. They vary in peel thickness and colour, pearl colour and flavour, and fruit and tree size.

© AU Fingerlimes

Delayed season

Usually in South East Queensland, the season is from December to July; this season, however, started later in starting. Also, the colder it gets, the shorter the season. Australia does have a supply year-round; however, it is low during August-November.

The popularity of finger limes has massively increased over the last few years. "10 years ago, only about 10% of the population knew what finger limes were, now it would be more like 80% that know. They are often on the menu at restaurants, and many local retail stores stock them these days."

The main export markets are those that are seeking the highest quality Australian native finger limes, of which France, Singapore, and Japan are just a few.

Jane estimates that it would be about a 50:50 split between fresh and frozen/processed.

For more information:

Jade King

ANFA

[email protected]