"Greenskins offer consumers something different, with a firmer texture and a rich, nutty eating experience.”

Developed over decades by specialist avocado growers David and Judi Grey, AvoGrey® Greenskin avocados have been carefully bred to offer great quality and consistency. After being carefully cultivated on the Grey family orchard in Gisborne, they are now grown by a select group of producers who share a commitment to growing premium avocados.

© AvoGrey

David Grey, breeder of the AvoGrey Greenskin avocado

"The 2026 season has progressed well, with strong sales and good demand. We have seen strong engagement from the selected customer base we are currently supplying," said Ellery Tappin from the MG Group, which holds the exclusive marketing rights for AvoGrey Greenskins.

"The season began with GreyStar, which was harvested across December and January. This was followed by Eclipse, with picking running from late March through April and into May. While these are distinct varieties, all fruit is marketed under the AvoGrey Greenskin name."

Production is primarily based in Gisborne, which accounts for around 70% of volumes. The Bay of Plenty represents approximately 20%, with the remaining 10% grown in Northland. There are currently 30Ha of commercial plantings in production.

© AvoGrey

Expansion expectations

"We are targeting an additional 5Ha of plantings in the near term and are in discussions with growers who are interested in expanding their footprint. This season, we expect to harvest approximately 3000 trays."

Demand for green skin avocados in New Zealand is building steadily as consumer awareness of the product increases and more people experience the eating quality.

"Green skin avocados help fill a key supply window at the end of the Hass season, bridging the gap until new season Hass fruit becomes available from late May. They also offer consumers something different, with a distinct appearance, firmer texture, and a rich, nutty eating experience."

Export is not a focus at this early stage for the AvoGrey Greenskin; however, it is something that Ellery says will be considered as volumes continue to grow over time.

AvoGrey Greenskin avocados have been awarded a gold medal at the New Zealand Outstanding Food Producer Awards.

For more information:

Ellery Tappin

MG Group

Tel: +64 21 226 3005

[email protected]

www.mggroup.co.nz