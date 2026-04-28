Following a strong start to harvest across New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa, Sassy™ has now landed in market with high-impact retail activations, standout packaging and growing consumer momentum.

"In a category often dominated by sameness, Sassy is giving retailers a genuine point of difference, as the 'apple with attitude' combining visual impact, strong eating quality, and brand personality that drives shopper engagement. Tastings to date are converting at over 50% from sample to purchase, with repeat orders already being placed by key retailers globally," according to Eleni Hogg, Global Brand Manager for Sassy.

© Sassy

Australian supply

In Australia, Sassy made a bold entrance into Costco stores nationwide, alongside a growing network of premium independent retailers, marketed by Redland Fruit. "In a short-supply season where extreme heat challenged many varieties, Sassy stood out for its early harvest and ability to hold colour and quality under pressure, an increasingly critical trait as growers face more volatile conditions."

"With supply tight leading into this 2026 Australia apple season, Sassy filled an important early window for our customers," explains Daniel Lutman, Senior Business Development Manager at Redland Fruit. "As well as being early, it's a good-looking and great-tasting apple, and consumers are really responding to it. And while volume was limited this year, we've been consistently planting over the last six years, so we're expecting a strong crop next year, with Sassy set to take the lead in opening the 2027 apple season from late January."

South African supply

In South Africa, Sassy hit 40 Pick n Pay stores, continuing an exclusive partnership for the second consecutive year. This season also marks South Africa's debut of fully branded Sassy packaging, delivering strong shelf presence and helping the brand cut through at the point of sale. Supported by bold in-store presentation, tastings, influencer engagement, and giveaways, Sassy is being brought to the market. With 95%+ pack-outs and strong orchard performance, South Africa is shaping up as a high-impact region.

© Sassy

New Zealand supply

In Asia, early-season fruit from New Zealand has hit the ground running. Taiwan led the charge, with strong sampling programmes across independent fruit retailers in Taipei, supported by promotions in Carrefour and wholesale tastings. Early feedback confirms what growers are seeing - excellent eating quality helped to drive early movement ahead of peak supply. Dozens more containers of New Zealand fruit from Hawke's Bay–based Taylor Corp and Nelson-based Golden Bay Fruit are on the water and starting to arrive in key Asian markets and the United Kingdom.

"Sassy has roughly doubled global volumes year-on-year since launch, with commercial production now established across New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa. With further plantings coming into production and new regions in the Northern Hemisphere progressing, including the UK, China, and Azerbaijan, the variety is rapidly building toward a year-round global supply model. Supporting this growth, a new global website and social platform are now live, backed by increased marketing activity, influencer engagement, and fresh content rolling out across markets.

With strong consumer response, limited early volumes, and global expansion underway, Sassy™ is quickly moving from emerging variety to must-have programme, for growers and retailers alike.

For more information:

Eleni Hogg

Sassy │ Next Generation Apples

[email protected]