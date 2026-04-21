“Weather conditions have been challenging, with the heat and rains impacting overall quality and yields"

Mitolo Family Farms grows potatoes and onions across South Australia's Riverland, Malee, and Virginia regions.

Potatoes

The Riverland and Mallee regions of South Australia are producing potatoes at the moment. Weather conditions had made the supply of potatoes a bit unreliable; this has evened out, but quality has been impacted by extreme heat followed by significant rainfall across South Australia.

© Mitolo Family Farm

"Weather conditions have been challenging on multiple fronts with the heat and rains impacting overall quality and yields," explains John Tselekidis, Chief Commercial Officer at Mitolo Family Farms. "But conditions are positive for the late South Australian season crops growing now.

"Demand has been softer post-Christmas as cost-of-living crisis pressures continue and consumer discretionary spending tightens. Global supply chain disruptions because of the war in the Middle East are adding unplanned costs to growing, harvesting, transporting, and production, which is reluctantly being passed on to retailers and in turn driving up prices for consumers."

Onions

The company is in the final stages of the onion harvest in the Riverland and Southeast SA, which has had multiple delays due to the persistent rain events.

"The size range is looking consistent with prior years, and overall quality looks good with some challenges on bolting and a bit of wet rot," said John. "Yields have been good with the softer growing conditions we experienced through summer; however, this led to some bolting in crops, which we have not experienced in a number of years."

© Mitolo Family Farm

Demand in the domestic market has been relatively flat, and exports have been a challenge for exporters across the country, with disrupted shipping routes driving up costs and causing delays to their arrivals at their planned destination.

"European demand has been consistent with prior years; just securing cost-effective shipping routes has been the biggest challenge. The increased cost is a significant challenge with no clear resolution at this stage."

For more information:

Lucy McFarlane

Mitolo Family Farms

Tel: +61 (0) 8 8282 9000

[email protected]

www.mitolofamilyfarms.com.au