Zespri launches new brand platform, Grown for Good

Zespri has launched a refreshed global brand platform, Grown for Good, reflecting its commitment to natural nutrition and creating value across the kiwifruit industry.

© Zespri



At a time when many people are overfed yet undernourished, Grown for Good sharpens Zespri's focus on helping close everyday nutrition gaps with great-tasting, nutrient-dense kiwifruit, backed by science and delivered through strong partnerships from orchard to store.



Building on the success of Zespri's previous platform, Make Your Healthy Irresistible, Grown for Good reflects Zespri's purpose in action, going beyond advertising to champion nutrition in-market, support customers and shoppers with clearer nutrition leadership, enable growers to continue lifting quality and sustainability, and unite teams behind long-term, purposeful growth.

Zespri Chief Marketing Officer Kok Hwee Ng says the strength of the Zespri brand gives it both a platform and a responsibility to lead with purpose. "Our previous platform has served Zespri well, with consumers around the world choosing us for great taste, quality and nutrition. In 2025 our fruit reached a record 116 million consumer households, and Zespri was also the number one fruit brand in its core 15 markets for the second year in a row*.

"As part of our 2035 strategy and ambition to become the world's healthiest fruit brand, now is the right time to refresh how we show up. Consumer expectations are changing and competition is intensifying across an increasingly cluttered fruit category. Grown for Good is our opportunity to lift the bar and place nutrition at the centre of everything Zespri grows, markets and stands for, marking a significant moment in our evolution."



A world that is overfed, yet undernourished

Modern living has created a paradox where many people are overfed, yet undernourished. This is known as 'hidden hunger' and is a growing threat to global public health, and exists in both developing and developed markets.

Kok Hwee Ng says, "Hidden hunger is widening the gap between what we eat and what our bodies need. It is an issue that affects more people than they know and we want to guide consumers to better nutrition that is actionable every day.



"To truly become an iconic brand delivering long-term societal impact through natural nutrition, our actions must go beyond campaigns. We're committed to building broader awareness of hidden hunger, and empowering consumers with simple, actionable ways to make more nourishing choices."



This includes scaling up nutrition literacy efforts with science-backed communications and innovation, such as Zespri's EU Commission-approved Green kiwifruit health claim. Alongside this, Zespri will continue to engage shoppers with clear nutrition and health messages, while never losing sight of the fundamentals, delivering a great-tasting, high-quality product experience.



"And it's grounded in how we grow, from intentional growing practices and science-backed health benefits of our kiwifruit, to an enduring commitment shared by Zespri, our growers and our industry partners."

Market rollout

Grown for Good, will launch across Zespri's core markets globally with the 2026 New Zealand kiwifruit season. Join #GrownForGood because food should not just fill us, but nourish us, one kiwifruit at a time.

For more information: © Zespri

Anna Cross

Zespri

Tel: +64 27 316 7777

Email: [email protected]