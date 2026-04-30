Del Monte teams up with Disney and launches Toy Story 5 on-pack promotion in Europe

Del Monte®, a UK fresh produce brand and part of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., is bringing cinematic magic to the food aisles this summer, announcing a major global on-pack collaboration with Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 rolling out across the UK and multiple international markets from May to September 2026.

Timed to coincide with the film's release on 19 June 2026, the campaign will see iconic characters including Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie featured on-pack across millions of Del Monte® products worldwide. Spanning fresh, prepared and fresh cut ranges, the collaboration is designed to deliver standout shelf presence and drive shopper engagement at scale during the peak summer trading period.

In Europe, the on-pack promotion will be featured on a broad selection of SKUs, including Del Monte® Peach Slices and Fruit Cocktail in juice, and juice drinks such as Pineapple and Mango & Papaya. The activation also extends into the fresh category, with bananas and select pineapple lines carrying promotional stickers, as well as fresh cut products including fruit platters and ready-to-eat watermelon and pineapple packs. This multi-category approach ensures strong visibility across the fixture and maximises opportunities to engage shoppers at multiple points in store.

© Del Monte

At the heart of the campaign is a global consumer competition with one grand prize available across all participating countries, alongside additional co-branded Del Monte and Disney prizes available to win via social media.

Shoppers who purchase participating products will have the chance to win an "Ultimate Action-Packed Family Adventure to San Francisco", inspired by Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5. The prize includes a five-night stay in San Francisco, with a curated itinerary of immersive, play-inspired experiences, from exploring iconic landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge and travelling through the city in a toy-style car, to visiting a science and space centre and hands-on activities including toy making and a city-wide scavenger hunt.

The competition will be open to residents aged 18 and over across participating markets including the UK and Ireland, Italy, France, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Poland and Portugal, and will run from 1st May to 30th September 2026.

Contact:

Claudia Pou

Fresh Del Monte

[email protected]

www.freshdelmonte.com