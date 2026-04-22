Tosca and Cabka partnership launches PPWR-compliant circular pallet

Tosca's new circular pallet, developed in partnership with Cabka, provides modern supply chains with a PPWR-compliant, automation-ready, and circular alternative to one-way packaging.

As European businesses, including FMCG companies, face tighter sustainability regulations while maintaining efficient, cost-effective operations, Tosca, in partnership with Cabka, has introduced a new solution. Launched this week, the Euro-sized Tosca Circular Pallet (CP 1208) is designed for automated and regulation-compliant supply chains.

© Tosca

"With increasing automation, tighter regulations, and rising sustainability expectations across FMCG and retailers' supply chains, the demands placed on pallets are evolving,'' says Laurent Le Mercier, EMEA President at Tosca. "Our new circular pallet gives producers, growers, and retailers a standardised, automation-ready, PPWR-compliant alternative that improves efficiency, enhances worker safety, and supports a circular supply chain without disrupting existing operations."

© Tosca

Engineered to integrate into existing operations, the Tosca CP 1208 delivers the consistency required for automated environments. Its 1200 x 800 mm Euro-standard dimensions ensure compatibility with pallet handling equipment, removing the need for process changes. Rounded skid edges reduce damage during forklift handling.

© Tosca

"This pallet demonstrates what circular logistics should look like in practice,'' says Alex Masharov, CEO of Cabka. "By transforming recycled plastic into high-performance transport assets, we enable supply chains that are both more efficient and more sustainable."

Designed to work with Tosca's reusable plastic crates, deck grooves lock crates into place without strapping, supporting stable double-stacked transport. RFID integration improves traceability and asset management.

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The Tosca CP 1208 is non-porous, easy to clean and splinter-free, suited to FMCG, grower and retail environments. It is made from recycled plastic and includes drainage holes to reduce moisture. This supports consistent performance in automated systems and reduces dependence on input markets.

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The design includes integrated handles, stability, and anti-slip features to improve handling safety across warehouses and distribution centres. The pallet is more than 4 kg lighter than wooden pallets, reducing strain during manual handling.

© Tosca

"In high-throughput environments, efficiency and worker safety go hand in hand," says Le Mercier. "By improving stability, grip, and ease of handling, the Tosca CP 1208 helps reduce manual strain and the risk of musculoskeletal injuries."

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With the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), supply chains require reusable, recyclable, and traceable solutions. The Tosca CP 1208 supports PPWR and EPR compliance and offers an alternative to wooden pallets requiring ISPM-15 treatment.

Made from 100% recycled plastic and designed to be repaired, reused, and recycled, the pallet follows Tosca's circular economy model. Its durability and repairability reduce the total cost of ownership and eliminate waste.

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"At Tosca, we don't simply supply a pallet," concludes Le Mercier. "We partner with customers to manage assets and deliver supply chain performance, meet regulatory requirements, and turn circularity into a lasting competitive advantage."

For more information:

Hannah Hambleton

Tosca

Email: [email protected]

www.toscaltd.com

© ToscaAndrii Chavanov

Cabka

Email: [email protected]

www.cabka.com