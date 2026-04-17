How automating herb processing can halve the number of staff needed

In the Netherlands, Zwager Techniek's takeover of the Dutch Weighing Company (DWC) marks a new phase for this packaging machine company. DWC focused on technical innovation and customization for years, but that attention is now shifting toward scaling up and international growth. "That company will remain 100% independent," begins Zwager Techniek owner, Peter-Paul Zwager. "That's because DWC supplies other machine builders, and we want to keep it that way."

© Zwager Techniek - DWC

Peter-Paul Zwager from Zwager Techniek and Jan Damen from DWC

Acquisition was the logical next step

That takeover was not unexpected. The parties had already been working together and had been in talks for 18 months. For DWC founder Jan Damen, succession played a key role. "I had no internal successor, so I wanted to ensure a smooth transition of the company," he says. Continuity for his customers was paramount. "We have a broad presence across Europe, so things had to simply keep running."

DWC will remain an independent organization, with its own sales structure. "Too much integration could cost us clients, since other manufacturers also use our machines," says Peter-Paul. There will always be synergy, and the existing collaboration will be further expanded, without sacrificing independence.

© Zwager Techniek - DWC

Focus on automation and labor

The acquisition also marks a shift from development to commercial growth. "The technology is there; we must now bring it to a broader market." One example is a new inspection system that automatically checks and corrects trays. "That significantly increases accuracy and efficiency," Peter-Paul explains.

© Zwager Techniek - DWC

DWC weighing equipment for processing strawberries

The labor shortage is a strong driver of innovation. "Finding staff is one of the biggest challenges," says Jan. Automation can replace many hands. "In, say, herb processing, you can half the number of employees needed." Work is also underway on fully automated lines without manual intermediate steps.

From field to packaging line

DWC is looking at uses closer to the source, too. "If you can weigh accurately right in the field, you save work at the packing facility," Jan explains. Product ranges are also expanding toward complete lines: from supply and processing to packaging and labeling. Most of that growth potential lies internationally. "In Europe. But the US, Australia, and South America offer opportunities," Peter-Paul reckons. He has big plans. "In five years, we could be five times bigger."

© Zwager Techniek - DWC

DWC weighing equipment for processing pointed bell peppers

Service as base

Service will always be a core value. "If there's a problem, you must help immediately," says Zwager. DWC focuses on remote monitoring and maintenance contracts that minimize downtime. That company does not do AI development, but it is exploring using it for data and maintenance. "AI can help with better insights and service."

Careful growth, clear direction

They may have big plans, but are implementing them cautiously. "It's one step at a time," Peter-Paul admits. The acquisition has given Jan peace of mind. "I can focus on development again," he concludes. The strategy is clear: building on strong technology, with more focus on the market and scale. (JG)

For more information:

Zwager Techniek B.V.

Gooiland 17

1948 RC Beverwijk

Tel: +31 (0) 251 272 088

[email protected]

www.zwagertechniek.nl

Dutch Weighing Company

Amerikastraat 1B

5171 PL Kaatsheuvel

Tel: +31 416 31 58 79

[email protected]

www.dutchweighingcompnay.com