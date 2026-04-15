Reusable packaging supports cost control and compliance

Reusable food packaging systems are being used by growers and retailers to improve price predictability, manage costs, and address regulatory requirements. IFCO's SmartCycle model provides a pooled system for reusable packaging containers, supporting operations across the fresh grocery supply chain.

"In virtually every conversation we have across the food industry right now, we hear how important it is to simplify operations, reduce costs, increase price predictability, and meet more stringent packaging regulations," said Michael Pooley. "When growers and retailers say that our reusable food packaging helps them navigate all these challenges, it shows we're providing real customer value."

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According to IFCO's 2025 global customer survey, customer sentiment remains positive. The company reported a Net Promoter Score above industry averages across all regions. The score reflects customer willingness to recommend reusable packaging systems and indicates confidence in the share-reuse-recycle model.

The survey also highlighted the role of sustainability. Around 80% of respondents said IFCO aligns with their sustainability goals. This is relevant as legislation continues to target single-use packaging and waste. Circular packaging systems are positioned to support compliance with evolving requirements.

Reusable packaging systems are aligned with regulatory frameworks such as the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation and Extended Producer Responsibility schemes. These frameworks focus on waste reduction and recyclability, while increasing scrutiny on single-use packaging. Non-compliance may result in higher costs for growers and retailers.

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In this context, reusable containers provide an alternative to single-use materials, reducing exposure to price fluctuations and supply constraints. The pooled model supports consistent availability and predictable costs.

Customer feedback also pointed to service performance and operational reliability. Feedback described systems and services in terms such as "trusted," "efficient," "agile," "reliable," and "excellent."

The company stated that customer feedback informs ongoing development. Investments include reusable container production, service centres, and digital infrastructure. Tracking systems are also being developed to support monitoring and operational planning.

Through these measures, packaging systems are integrated into supply chain operations, with a focus on availability, tracking, and compliance.

"When our customers tell us that our circular model helps them achieve their goals, it means a great deal," said Pooley. "We know how much pressure our customers are under, and we take our responsibility to support them seriously. We intend to keep on raising the bar by continuing to invest in our own infrastructure, product portfolio, and digital services to future-proof that support."

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