EU exempts wooden pallets from PPWR reuse requirements

The European Commission has clarified that wooden pallets are exempt from reuse requirements under the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

Guidance released this week confirms that wooden pallets in active use for imports and exports are excluded from reuse obligations. Custom transport packaging, including wooden pallets and crates, is also exempt.

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The exemption applies to both intra-EU trade and international supply chains, ensuring that pallet use is not restricted under the regulation. The EU is one of the world's largest import markets, and the movement of goods within the bloc relies on transport packaging such as pallets.

Industry representatives had raised concerns about the potential impact of reuse requirements on pallet systems used in global trade. The clarification confirms that wooden pallets will continue to be used without additional reuse obligations under PPWR.

The decision also covers custom-designed transport packaging, supporting the continued use of tailored pallet systems across supply chains.

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