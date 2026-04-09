Brand refresh debuting at Viva Fresh Expo

Medrano Produce will debut a refreshed brand identity at the 2026 Viva Fresh Expo, marking the next chapter for the Texas-based, family-owned company founded in 1979. The updated look honors the company's roots while presenting a clear, modern identity that reflects who the company is today.

"This update reflects who we are as a company and who we are as a family," said Franco Medrano, vice president of sales & marketing at Medrano Produce. "We are a family business that still operates on the same values we were founded on: consistency, accountability, and service. We're proud to share it with our customers who also become family."

© Medrano Produce

The brand refresh includes updated packaging, a new visual identity, and messaging that better represent the Medrano family's legacy and commitment to customers across retail and foodservice. The new design will roll out across packaging, sales materials, and digital platforms beginning this spring.

Medrano was clear that how the brand looks has evolved, but the company's foundation remains the same. For more than four decades, the company has built its business on relationships and a hands-on approach to service. "Our name is on every bag," said Medrano. "That means something to us. It represents our family and the responsibility we feel to the people we serve."

The refreshed brand will be formally introduced at Viva Fresh Expo, April 16–18. Attendees are invited to visit the company at its booth, #801, to see the new look and meet the team behind it.

For more information:

Medrano Produce

Tel: +1 (956) 843-0079

[email protected]

https://www.medranoproduce.com/vivafresh-booth801