American Dream program expands in honor of America’s 250th anniversary

As America gears up for its 250th anniversary, CMI Orchards is bringing the celebration to retail with a special edition American Dream® program featuring eye-catching, limited-edition packaging and point-of-sale materials.

This milestone gives retailers a fresh way to stand out with shoppers through compelling storytelling, patriotic displays, and purpose-driven promotions. The company's special edition American Dream program brings this to life across apples and cherries with coordinated packaging, impactful display solutions and a national cause-marketing campaign that deepens emotional connection and drives engagement.

© CMI (Columbia Marketing International)

The company is introducing updated American Dream packaging and POS which will include:

Commemorative 250-themed pouch bags and clamshells for cherries.

Coordinated cherry master cartons that align with packaging graphics to support high-visibility displays.

New American Dream apple pouch bags designed for extended seasonal use, with strong merchandising opportunities tied to key patriotic holidays such as the Fourth of July and Veteran's Day.

Retailers are encouraged to utilize these bold, patriotic display boxes prominently near the front entrance of the store, creating an immediate, powerful first impression that sets the tone for holiday promotions and energizes the entire shopping experience. These displays not only inspire shoppers to feel a sense of national pride, but also encourage impulse purchases tied to gatherings, celebrations, and festivities throughout the store.

"When you create large, visually striking, patriotic displays that tap into pride of country, you're creating a moment," said Bob Mast, president of CMI Orchards. "We've seen these types of front-of-store, high-impact displays drive as much as a 15–25 percent lift in sales while meaningfully increasing total basket size as shoppers lean into celebrating the holiday in a bigger way."

© CMI (Columbia Marketing International)From June 18th-July 16th, the company will team up with Healthy Family Project to drive a national fundraising campaign benefiting military families.

Through the American Dream program, proceeds will benefit Our Military Kids, which funds extracurricular activity scholarships for children ages 1–18 of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or Veterans receiving care for combat-related injuries or illnesses. This partnership gives retailers a way to inspire shoppers while connecting purchases to a meaningful cause.

American Dream apples/cherries combine visual appeal with a story that resonates with consumers. Featuring 250th anniversary packaging, the program is designed to capture attention at the point of purchase while connecting with values-driven, family-focused shoppers.

Backed by integrated in-store and digital storytelling, American Dream taps into key seasonal snacking occasions and builds shopper trust through cause-driven engagement.

Retailers will benefit from a fully integrated promotional campaign spearheaded by both CMI and Healthy Family Project, including multi-platform social media activations, military family-focused e-newsletters, exclusive virtual cooking class content, registered dietitian TV segments, and national and trade media coverage.

For more information:

Kaci Komstadius

CMI Orchards, LLC

Tel: (509) 888-0536

[email protected]

www.cmiorchards.com