Supply security drives packaging decisions in Egypt’s table grape export season

As Egypt prepares for the upcoming table grape export season, a noticeable shift is taking place among exporters, particularly those targeting the European Union, according to Mohamed Ali, CEO of Fresh Deal, a packaging manufacturer. "While sustainability has been a growing priority in recent years, this season reveals a more complex dynamic shaping packaging decisions," he states.

These shifts reflect the shared concerns of retailers and exporters against a backdrop of uncertainty and frequent global supply chain disruptions.

© Fresh Deal

The transition to paper packaging, evident in recent seasons, continues to grow

Ali says, "Exporters are no longer focusing solely on environmentally friendly solutions; they are increasingly balancing sustainability with supply security and cost stability. This is especially evident in the rising demand for paper-based packaging, including grape paper bags, which are gaining traction as a preferred alternative in EU markets.

From a market perspective, the shift toward paper packaging is being driven by multiple factors. European retailers continue to push for reduced plastic usage, while consumers are becoming more conscious of sustainable sourcing. As a result, exporters are under pressure to align their packaging with these expectations without compromising operational efficiency," he continues.

© Fresh Deal

Exporters' behavior is influenced by the risk of supply chain disruptions

Beyond sustainability, another layer is influencing the market this season: uncertainty in raw material pricing and supply chains, the manufacturer notes.

"While there is no severe shortage of paper or pulp, the market has experienced noticeable pressure due to global price fluctuations and ongoing logistical challenges in the region. These factors have introduced a level of unpredictability in both cost and lead times.

This has led to a clear behavioral shift among exporters. Rather than waiting until the peak of the season, many are now securing their packaging materials earlier to mitigate potential risks," Ali continues.

Fresh Deal's CEO shares that this trend is already visible on the ground, giving the example of three leading Egyptian table grape exporters that have recently entered into early agreements for the production of paper grape bags, aiming to lock in pricing and ensure consistent supply throughout the season.

"More exporters will adopt similar strategies"

"This proactive approach reflects a broader transformation in how packaging is perceived. It is no longer just a functional or marketing element - it is becoming a strategic tool for risk management," Ali adds.

© Fresh Deal

For suppliers and partners within the packaging sector, this shift creates both challenges and opportunities, as Ali explains: "Companies that can offer not only sustainable solutions but also reliability, planning support, and supply consistency are increasingly positioned as long-term partners rather than transactional vendors. …This is precisely the strategic approach of FreshDeal, which considers itself a successful partner to its clients rather than just a vendor."

He concludes, "As the season progresses, it is expected that more exporters will adopt similar strategies, reinforcing the role of packaging as a critical component in export planning - particularly in competitive markets like the European Union."

For more information:

Mohamed Ali

FreshDeal

Tel +201226999507

Email: [email protected]

www.freshdeal-eg.com