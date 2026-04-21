IFPA announces second cohort of Packaging Innovation Program

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) and The Foundation for Fresh Produce announced the second cohort of the Packaging Innovation Program. The 2026 cohort includes seven companies developing packaging technologies for U.S. specialty crop exports.

Powered by a $5 million investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture FAS and implemented in partnership with Clemson University and the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR), the program is accelerating the development of packaging that extends shelf life, reduces food loss and waste, and meets rapidly evolving international packaging regulations.

"The breadth and quality of innovation represented in this new cohort is extraordinary," said Vonnie Estes, IFPA vice president of ag innovation. "These companies are tackling the most pressing packaging challenges facing U.S. specialty crop producers, from compostability and recyclability to shelf-life extension and regulatory compliance. We are proud to support their work and to connect them with the resources, partnerships, and market access they need to succeed."

© IFPA

A look at one of the groups that participated in the 2025 program.

The program's second class addresses urgent packaging challenges facing U.S. specialty crop exporters as regulations tighten across key markets including the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia. The EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and Canada's Single-Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations are among the sweeping policy changes demanding new approaches to packaging materials, recyclability, and compostability.

The seven companies will receive non-dilutive funding awards ranging from $50,000 to $250,000, plus direct access to industry leaders, market readiness support, life cycle assessments, and regulatory guidance. This work is supported by a grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service through the Assisting Specialty Crop Exports Initiative. Any opinions, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this publication are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the view of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Meet the 2026 cohort:

Graphic Packaging International; Project focus: Compostable paperboard clamshell replacement with shelf-life extension for fresh produce

It's Fresh Limited; Project focus: Development of a recyclable film for cardboard punnets and pre-made salads that prolongs shelf-life and reduces food wastage.

Metalchemy Limited; Project focus: Metalchemy® Antimicrobial REearthable trays for sustainable specialty crop packaging

Northern Technologies International / Natur-Tec; Project focus: PFAS & PVDC-Free Compostable Barrier Laminates for Moisture/Oxygen-Sensitive Dried Fruits and Tree Nuts

Paramount Planet Produce, LLC; Project focus: Ocean compostable fish friendly packaging innovation

PurePour Foods, LLC; Project focus: Development of compostable dual-format packaging ("PurePack Duo™") for seed-oil-free dressings

Singularity; Project focus: Performance enhancing additive for recycle ready flexible packaging for food

For more information:

Ashley Sempowski

International Fresh Produce Association

Tel: +1 (202) 303-3406

[email protected]

https://www.freshproduce.com/