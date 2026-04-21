Branding earns international honors

Pure Flavor® has earned international honors at the 2025 SHOP! Design Awards in Communication Design, earning Silver in Food Packaging and Bronze in Branding / Company Identity for excellence in packaging and brand identity system design. This achievement highlights the success of the company's recent rebrand and packaging transformation.

The brand refresh represents a deliberate shift toward a fully integrated visual and communication system designed to strengthen clarity across the company's portfolio. Every element was designed to work together at shelf level, from brand architecture to packaging hierarchy, to reduce confusion and create a more intuitive shopping experience. For retail partners, this delivers greater consistency across SKUs, clearer product differentiation within the category, and a stronger overall shelf presence that supports faster decision-making, stronger engagement, and improved conversion for consumers. It also strengthens the ability to scale innovation across the portfolio without adding complexity at store level, reinforcing long-term category growth.

© Pure Flavor Farms

Weber says the award reinforces that the company is building a meaningful system for both shoppers and retailers.

"Clarity at shelf drives decisions," said Julia Weber, vice president of marketing at Pure Flavor. "That's exactly what we set out to improve. This award reinforces that we are building a meaningful system for both shoppers and retailers."

This international recognition reinforces the company's work around how fresh produce is experienced in-store while supporting retail performance. With operations across North America, the company continues to prioritize consistent quality, reliable supply, and produce offerings aligned with today's shopper expectations.

The company's refreshed brand will be featured at CPMA in Toronto, April 29-30, at booth #1111.

For more information:

Julia Weber

Pure Flavor

Tel: 519-326-8444

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.pure-flavor.com