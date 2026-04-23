Molded pulp packaging is gaining momentum in the fresh produce sector as regulatory pressure and consumer demand accelerate the shift away from plastic. At the same time, molded pulp packaging producers are navigating rising costs, evolving design requirements, and the need to balance sustainability with functionality, says Paulina Nowicka-Kukułka, sales and marketing manager for Polish packaging manufacturer Dinopol: "We produce molded pulp packaging and have been operating in the packaging market since 1993. Our products, among others, include packaging for fruits, such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, currants, avocados, kiwis, and pears, as well as vegetables, root vegetables, and mushrooms."

© Dinopol"Trends in fresh product packaging, like fruits and vegetables, are evolving very rapidly, and molded pulp packaging manufacturers like us are at the center of this transformation," Nowicka-Kukułka continues. "The most important trend is the undeniable shift toward fiber-based materials, driven by global regulations limiting plastic use and consumer pressure accelerating the replacement of plastics with environmentally friendly solutions. Another key aspect to watch is the growing demand for increasingly personalized solutions tailored to specific products and logistics."

Nowicka-Kukułka states that the packaging industry is currently facing significant challenges, primarily due to the dynamic increase in energy and raw material costs: "It should be emphasized that, in practice, the processing of recycled materials is complex, energy-intensive, and requires advanced technologies as well as strict quality control. As a result, the costs of preparation and production often remain high. These conditions also require a gradual shift in how such products are perceived and priced, taking into account the real production costs and their environmental value."

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Despite growing pressure to reduce plastic, Nowicka-Kukułka emphasizes that plastic packaging still holds a significant share of the market. This is mainly due to the slower-than-expected pace of change. "We observe a trend toward seeking alternatives to plastic, which is why our approach focuses primarily on solutions based on molded pulp packaging."

Dinopol has presented new packaging options during Fruit Logistica in Berlin. Nowicka-Kukułka explains that this newest product AP TRAY started with market and customer needs: "After prototyping and testing, we refined it to meet both functional and environmental requirements. It's largely the result of collaboration and continuous improvement. The tray had to be designed to stand out while fully fulfilling its function. The new solution is particularly suitable for fruits such as avocados, kiwis and pears. It stands out thanks to its carefully designed shape, which ensures cushioning and stability. Additionally, the product is pressed during the production process, allowing for more efficient stacking on pallets, which directly translates into optimized logistics costs, especially transportation costs."

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"It is worth emphasizing that we manage all processes internally, from design, tool and mold preparation, to the final production of packaging. This gives us great flexibility and allows us to respond quickly to customer needs. We see ourselves not only as a packaging supplier but as a development partner, helping clients find the most efficient and sustainable solutions for their products," Nowicka-Kukułka concludes.

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For more information:

Paulina Nowicka-Kukułka

Dinopol

Tel: +48 509 445 916

[email protected]

www.dinopol.pl/en/