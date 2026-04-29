U.S. compostable packaging project selected for IFPA innovation program

Natur-Tec®, a business unit of Northern Technologies International Corporation, and a manufacturer of biobased and compostable materials, announced that it was one of seven companies selected in the 2026 International Fresh Produce Association Packaging Innovation Program.

Supported by a US$5 million investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service, the Packaging Innovation Program is focused on the development of packaging solutions that extend shelf life, reduce food loss and waste, and meet global regulations.

© Natur-Tec

The program addresses packaging challenges facing U.S. specialty crop exporters as a result of regulations across markets, including the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia. The European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and Canada's Single-Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations are among policy changes requiring adjustments to packaging materials, recyclability, and compostability.

Natur-Tec's project focus will be on PFAS- and PVDC-free compostable barrier laminates designed for packaging moisture- and oxygen-sensitive items such as dried fruits and tree nuts, while meeting regulatory requirements.

"Natur-Tec's mission is focused on developing solutions to replace plastics with compostable alternatives that support a circular economy," said Vineet Dalal, Vice President and Director of Global Market Development for NTIC. "Emerging legislation for packaging in export markets, such as the European Union and Canada, has implications for U.S. specialty crop exporters.

NTIC has experience in developing compostable solutions to meet the requirements of such packaging legislation. Partnering with the International Fresh Produce Association provides access to industry participants, market readiness support, and regulatory guidance."

© NTICFor more information:

Matt Wolsfeld

NTIC

Tel: +1 763 225 6600

Email: [email protected]

www.ntic.gcs-web.com