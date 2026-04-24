100+ packages per minute and no downtime

© Skillpack

The Dutch company, Skillpack, turns 25 this year. It has grown from an individual machine supplier to providing complete packaging lines. Founder Arjan Morêe sees the anniversary as a moment to look both back and ahead. "We started with three people; now we have 27 colleagues. We've become a professional packaging systems player," he says.

From single machines to whole lines

The sector's needs have changed dramatically. "Automation is increasingly important." Labor shortages and rising wage costs mean more companies are opting for complete, integrated lines. Machine performance has improved, too. "We used to handle 60 to 70 packages per minute; now 100+ is the norm," says Arjan. Yet, downtime is less acceptable, as production lines run continuously more often.

© Skillpack

Packaging is always changing

The changing packaging material is a crucial development. "Materials have become thinner and more recyclable." That calls for more precisely calibrated machines and new techniques, like sealing at lower temperatures. According to Arjan, sustainability is broader than simply using less plastic. "Packaging prevents food waste," he explains, citing cucumbers as an example: without packaging, losses can be up to 20% higher. "Then you must produce and transport more. Which is more sustainable?"

Innovation in the fresh produce sector

Skillpack actively responds to new fresh produce packaging ideas, such as tray-free packaging for tomatoes. "Four or six tomatoes in a bag instead of on a tray. That saves material," Arjan continues. Those innovations often arise in collaboration with retailers and growers. He says the Netherlands and the United Kingdom lead the way in this regard.

Ever-changing packaging concepts

Packaging developments are not linear, with regulations and costs changing trends. "Sometimes old solutions make a comeback." Here, Morêe is referring to mushroom packaging. Lightweight, recyclable flow-pack solutions are also gaining ground. "All packaging formats still exist, but the focus is on using less material and improving recyclability," he notes.

© Skillpack

Service is becoming increasingly important

With non-stop production lines, service becomes increasingly important. "We must be available outside of office hours, too." Skillpack is therefore investing in remote monitoring to better manage maintenance and malfunctions. In 2024, the company acquired Tenpack, a retail packaging company, thereby strengthening its position in Belgium and adding in-house expertise.

Focus op quality

In the coming years, the company will focus on quality and stable growth. "We want to expand in a way that suits us." According to Arjan, Skiilpak's mindset makes all the difference. "If there's a problem, we solve it." Further automation and new packaging developments keep the sector in motion. "The packaging world is constantly changing. That's what makes building on the future especially interesting," he concludes. (JG)

For more information:

Skillpack bv

Tel: +31(0)78 693 3900

[email protected]

www.skillpack.nl