Grapes can be sorted with paper separators instead of plastic ones

Table grapes look best in crates when the bunches are separated. Sponges have long been the material of choice for this purpose, but paper is also an option.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comFrancesco Giuseppe Riccardi and Luigi Riccardi

Giuseppe and Luigi Riccardi, the owners of Cartobox, at Macfrut, "The paper separator is an environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional plastic separators, offering benefits for the environment and consumers. Here are some key points to consider: Environmental sustainability, reduced pollution, recyclability, and a positive consumer impression."

Paper is biodegradable and easily recyclable, and paper separators decompose naturally without leaving toxic residue. Modern paper mills use efficient, sustainable processes.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comThe paper separator

"One of our customers, a firm believer in this product, won the Conai tender in 2025, in part thanks to this choice. From a hygienic standpoint, paper is also a superior choice because it absorbs moisture and extends the shelf life of grapes. Paper was used in the past, but sponges replaced it because cost-effectiveness was prioritized. Today, there is a return to paper, and our customizable product lends itself very well to eco-friendly grape presentations," they say.

"Paper can be recycled many times, reducing the need for new raw materials," they add. "Grapes are a high-value product that is often sorted by quality. Using paper as a separator helps improve the presentation to consumers."

For more information:

Cartobox

Via Vinc. Pannone, 38

70032 Bitonto (Bari) - Italy

[email protected]

www.cartoboxsrl.it