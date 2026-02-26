New marketing program introduced for 2026 Vidalia season

As the second week of April approaches, signaling the anticipated opening of Vidalia® onion season, Bland Farms announced its next chapter: "Rooted & Rising." This comprehensive marketing evolution marks a pivot from traditional agricultural supplier to a modern, digitally-integrated partner for retailers nationwide.

"We have always been rooted in the tradition of our family farm, but to meet the needs of today's fast-paced retail environment, we must always be looking forward," says Troy Bland, CEO of Bland Farms. "This year, we aren't just bringing the highest-quality Vidalia Sweet Onion to market; we are bringing a complete marketing ecosystem designed to help our partners succeed in a digital-first world."

The "Rooted & Rising" initiative features a suite of new tools and partnerships, including:

The retail success toolkit: A "plug-and-play" digital asset library for retailers, featuring ready-to-go social media content, high-quality photography, and educational videos to streamline their advertising efforts.

Vidalia brands packaging refresh: Modernized packaging across the Vidalia Brands label which includes condiments, dressings, seasonings, and snacks.

Expanded Weber Grills collaboration: A continuation of the partnership, featuring new co-branded content and recipes that position Vidalia onions as the essential ingredient for the 2026 grilling season.

High-impact video content: A series of new brand films showcasing the "Roots to Retail" journey, emphasizing quality, sustainability, and the family values that drive the farm.

By bridging the gap between farming expertise and marketing support, the company is ensuring that the 2026 season is a total brand experience.

The company will also be at this week's Southern Exposure show in Orlando, Florida. It can be found at booth #106.

