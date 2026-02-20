Year-round fruit program top of mind at SEPC

Honeybear Brands is bringing its year 'round fresh fruit promise to the Southeast Product Council's Southern Exposure conference in Orlando, February 26-March 1.

As a large importer of apples and pears from the Southern hemisphere and strategic packing locations throughout the U.S., the company delivers retail customers year-round solutions – both conventional and organic–-that satisfy shoppers seeking fresh, healthy eating options.

© Honeybear Brands

The company's Cubbies pouch program.

The company will kick off the imported produce season with conventional and organic Gala, Pink Lady, Granny Smith, Fuji, and Honeycrisp apples plus Bartlett and Bosc pears.

"Thanks to our expanded footprint in the USA and southern hemisphere, we can distribute the best apple varieties at their peak-of-season flavor. We are able to assure retailers they'll never run out of quality fruit. So, whether from orchards in the U.S., Chile or Argentina, we help retailers deliver on shopper demand for flavorful fruit via a seamless supply chain," said Chuck Sinks, president of sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands.

The company's growing regions span the United States with orchards and production facilities in Washington state, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and New York. Southern hemisphere production includes apples, pears and cherries from Chile and Argentina.

© Honeybear BrandsFreshly harvested Pazazz® apples.

The company has built a program over the past 20+ years bringing high quality products to the North American market and helping retail partners with a low-cost solution which drives sales and margin growth.

SEPC attendees are invited to stop by the company's booth, #826, to meet the team.

