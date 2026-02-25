Larger-than-life personality shines

Relationships drive the produce industry. Bruce Letchworth, a member of the Continental Fresh sales team, builds them by telling the truth early, doing what you say you'll do and treating people right.

Letchworth's big personality and honesty have made him a natural ambassador for Water For All, the company's initiative supporting clean water and sanitation projects in Latin America.

"People don't mind bad news," Letchworth said. "They mind surprises. I try to communicate clearly and do what I say I'm going to do."

Letchworth lives in Central Florida on family land, with easy access to oysters, fully permitted alligator hunting, frog hunting and fishing. He loves to host large Friday night fish fries for crowds that easily reach 30 to 40 people. This tradition mirrors the way he works–he brings people together, treats them right and keeps relationships strong.

Letchworth's hospitality mindset is reflected in his work for Water For All. When selling specially labeled mangos, cucumbers and butternut squash, his open communication and timely follow-up provide a steady presence in a supply chain that changes quickly.

© Continental FreshBruce Letchworth

"Relationships are what make this industry work," said Letchworth. "I try to work as a problem solver, not just a sales rep. I've done a lot in this industry, everything from forklift operation to produce selection to inventory management. With the relationships I have across the East Coast, I can reach out to suppliers, trucking contacts or help with logistics issues."

For Letchworth, the Water For All mission is a purpose he feels deeply, and he carries into his day-to-day customer conversations.

"It's easy to talk about something when you believe in it," Letchworth said. "Clean water changes everything for these communities."

Letchworth has seen firsthand how small investments in infrastructure can lead to life-changing outcomes. One story he likes to share is about a young woman who grew up carrying water. When the taps turned on in her community, she had time to attend school. Eventually, she earned a master's degree.

At produce events, Letchworth is known for memorable conversations and for serving fresh alligator meat (with mango salsa made from Water For All mangos). The appetizer created curiosity and conversations, bringing more people to the mission behind the label.

"Bruce brings out the best in all of us," said Albert Perez, CEO of Continental Fresh. "He exemplifies what it means to "Be In Business To Make A Difference."

For Letchworth, Water For All is an extension of how he works. By building trust, keeping his word and looking for opportunities to help, he's helping to make life better for customers and for people in communities throughout Latin America.



Meet Letchworth and the Continental Fresh team at booth #518 in Orlando this coming weekend.

For more information:

Continental Fresh

https://www.continentalfresh.com/

https://www.continentalfresh.com/produce-purpose