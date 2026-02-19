Looking back on 20 years in Fairtrade bananas

Equifruit is heading back to SEPC's Southern Exposure 2026 and celebrating 20 years of "Banana Badassery." To mark this milestone of impact for banana farmers, the company invites attendees to stop by its booth and unleash their inner Banana Badass.

Since 2006, the company, a women-owned B Corp with a 100 percent Fairtrade promise, has been on a mission to improve the lives and communities of banana farmers and workers. For retailers and consumers, choosing the company's Fairtrade bananas means choosing fairer pay and safer working conditions for banana farmers, as well as an additional Fairtrade Premium that goes directly to farmers to invest in their business and community. To date, the company has generated more than $5.5 million US in Fairtrade Premiums paid to growers.

© Equifruit

The company's team at SEPC's Southern Exposure 2025.

This year, the company returns to SEPC Southern Exposure with significant momentum in the North American market. Since last year's show, it has continued to grow its footprint with new partnerships, most recently in Western Canada, widening access to Fairtrade organic bananas in North America. With growing consumer demand for ethically sourced produce, the company is coming to Southern Exposure ready to talk about how switching to a Fairtrade banana program benefits retailers, shoppers and banana farming communities.

"We're declaring 2026 officially the Year of the Banana Badass", said Kim Chackal, VP of sales and marketing and co-owner of Equifruit. "For 20 years, we have been challenging the status quo in the banana industry, and we're just getting started. If you're Banana Badass-curious, swing by our booth and let's talk about why it's time to switch to Equifruit."

The company can be found at booth #500

For more information:

Georgia Crump

Equifruit

Tel: +1 (833) 511-3247

[email protected]

www.equifruit.com