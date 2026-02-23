Mangoes and momentum hit the show

The National Mango Board (NMB) will bring the momentum behind one of the fastest-growing fruits in the U.S. to the Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) Southern Exposure 2026: From Fields to Families this February. Building on its 20-year milestone and successful referendum to continue the NMB research and promotion program, the organization continues its mission to educate consumers on the versatility and health benefits of mangos, support the mango industry and drive demand for fresh mangos nationwide. Since 2005, the board has been on a mission to increase mango consumption in the U.S. and continues to contribute to the success of one of the fastest-growing fruits in the country according to industry data.

"Southern Exposure is an important opportunity to connect with industry partners who are helping fuel mango growth access across the U.S.," said National Mango Board executive director, Ramón Ojeda. "As a national organization supporting the mango industry, we're focused on sharing insights, learning from peers and continuing to build demand for mangos at retail and beyond."

The board has an ambitious goal: mangos in every grocery basket by 2030. Since the organization's inception, U.S. mango consumption has nearly doubled, supported by ongoing investments in research, education and promotion. With more than 20 vitamins and minerals, mangos continue to resonate with consumers as a flavorful, nutrient-dense fruit, and in 2025, NMB reached a major milestone, ranking among the top 10 most consumed fruit in the U.S.*

In addition to its presence at Southern Exposure 2026, the NMB is currently searching for nominees to fill six open board positions for the 2027-2029 term. These roles play a critical part in guiding the organization's efforts to increase fresh mango consumption, strengthen industry alignment and expand awareness of mangos' flavor, cultural relevance and nutritional benefits. Nomination applications can be accessed at www.mango.org/nominations. The deadline to apply is February 27, 2026.

*Source: Nielsen IQ data 52 weeks ending 12/27/25

