Shelf-life solutions step into spotlight

Freshway Produce returns to Southern Exposure, the Southeast Produce Council's flagship event, continuing a six-year tradition as an exhibitor and SEPC partner. While the company's commitment to premium exotic fruits remains steadfast, this year it is bringing new conversations to the table—focused on post-harvest innovation and cutting-edge packaging technology.

"Southern Exposure continues to be the most impactful produce show in the U.S. for meaningful, relationship-driven business," said Jose Roggiero, CEO of Freshway Produce. "The intimate setting allows for real dialogue—not just about products, but about where the industry is headed."

In 2026, the company will showcase advancements in post-harvest handling designed to preserve quality, extend freshness, and reduce shrink. A key highlight is its exclusive PAZ stand up pouch packaging technology, engineered to extend shelf life while enhancing presentation and functionality at retail.

© Freshway Produce

The Freshway Produce team.

Alongside its full dragon fruit portfolio—white flesh, red flesh, and yellow—the company will also present its guava program from Mexico and longan from Vietnam, offering retailers and foodservice partners a broader selection of high-quality exotic fruits. The company will also engage in forward-looking discussions on upcoming seasons for rambutan, lychee, and mangosteen.

"Consumers continue to seek exotic fruits that deliver on flavor, nutrition, and visual appeal," Roggiero added. "Our role is not only to supply great fruit, but also to support our customers with smarter post-harvest solutions and innovative packaging that performs in today's retail environment."

The company invites show attendees to visit booth #124 to explore its latest offerings and reconnect with industry partners.

For more information:

Jose Roggiero

Freshway Produce Inc.

Tel: +1 305-431-1300

[email protected]

www.freshwayusa.com